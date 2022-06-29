 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas Start A New Company - Noise11.com
Andrew Lloyd Webber

Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas Start A New Company

by Paul Cashmere on June 29, 2022

in News

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have teamed up to create a new entertainment company.

The theatre composer and actor’s company will be called Amigos Para Siempre (APS), which translates to “Friends Forever”. They aim to create live entertainment for Spanish speakers, including the Latino U.S. market.

Their upcoming productions include Spanish-language interpretations of Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and School of Rock.

Webber’s existing production company Really Useful Group is set to cede the Spanish-language production rights to the joint venture.

In a statement to Variety, Banderas said of his new APS partner, “It wouldn’t be wrong to say that I became an actor because of the enormous influence and strong impact that I felt watching Andrew’s musicals. To have the opportunity of working again with one of the most respected and admired composers of all time, offering his magnificent works to a Spanish-language public, is one of the most outstanding achievements of my show business career.”

Webber also gushed over Banderas, saying, “Antonio Banderas not only forms part of entertainment royalty but is also one of the most versatile creative minds with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working… It’s really moving to associate with Antonio to present my work, as well as other brilliant Broadway and West End titles, in new markets.”

The company announced it would also be licensing third-party works and developing original Spanish-language shows.

Tagged as: , , ,

To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1970 concept double album, "Jesus Christ Superstar," a variety of special anniversary edition albums will be released September 17. This landmark release, which includes full cooperation from the creators Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, features an array of exclusive demos, commentaries, interviews and much more.
Jesus Christ Superstar Resurrects

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is about to have a second coming.

August 5, 2021
Jim Steinman
Celine Dion and Andrew Lloyd Webber Join Tributes To Jim Steinman

Celine Dion and Andrew Lloyd Webber have added their tributes to late rock songwriter Jim Steinman.

April 22, 2021
Taylor Swift as Bomalurina in Cats
Cats the Movie is Coming and Unlike the Theatre Show the movie actually looks good

Seriously, Cats the Musical has got to be the worst musical of all time. Let’s face it, Andrew Lloyd Webber got really lazy with that one. He just remade Jesus Christ Superstar … with cats.

July 20, 2019
Tina Arena EVITA photo Jeff Busby
The Melbourne season of Evita has been extended until March 3

Evita opened at Arts Centre, Melbourne on December 9 and was due to run until February 17. The extension gives the show two more weeks.

January 11, 2019
Tina Arena EVITA photo Jeff Busby
Evita, the political ‘Marilyn Monroe’ opens in Melbourne

The story of Eva Peron, as told by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, capsulizes the life of the Argentine first lady of the 40s and 50s, into two hours.

December 10, 2018
The Wizard of Oz 2018
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice Upgrade The Wizard of Oz For The Theatre

Before this latest edition of The Wizard of Oz went into production geniuses of the theatre Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice were recruited to give the production a 21st century make-over.

May 18, 2018
Cats, music news, Noise11.com
Delta Goodrem Rescues Cats

If Delta Goodrem ever had to work hard for the money, then her performance in ‘Cats’ is it.

December 21, 2015