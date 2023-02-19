 Andrew Lloyd Webber Has Composed The Music For Chuck III's Coronation - Noise11.com
Andrew Lloyd Webber

Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Lloyd Webber Has Composed The Music For Chuck III’s Coronation

by Music-News.com on February 19, 2023

in News

Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed new music for King Charles’ coronation.

Webber revealed he is thrilled to have been asked to create new music for the “joyful occasion” and he has incorporated words adapted from Psalm 98 into the anthem.

He tweeted: “I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to compose a new anthem for The Coronation. My anthem includes words adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion.”

The coronation service, which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, will feature 12 newly-commissioned pieces of music.

King Charles has personally chosen the music for the ceremony, which will feature a gospel choir, along with Greek Orthodox music in memory of his late father, Prince Philip.

Classical music from composers such as William Byrd, George Handel and Sir Edward Elgar will be featured, alongside new music including six pieces for orchestra, five choral works and a piece for the organ.

The new music will be composed by Lloyd Webber, Patrick Doyle,, Iain Farrington, Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman.

music-news.com

