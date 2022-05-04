Arctic Monkeys To headline Falls Festival 2022 - Noise11.com

Arctic Monkeys will lead the international acts returning to the Falls Festival for 2022.

The Falls Festival went into hibernation with the pandemic. The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled. How appropriate that one of the acts on the event is RONA.

Falls Festival 2022 features:

Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, Jamie xx, Aminé, Ocean Alley, Camelphat, Spacey Jane, DMA’s, G Flip, Pinkpantheress, Rico Nasty, Amyl And The Sniffers, Mall Grab, Ben Böhmer (live), DJ Seinfeld, Genesis Owusu, Tsha, CC:DISCO!, Young Franco, Anna Lunoe, Luude, Lastlings, MAY-A, Choomba, The Vanns, King Stingray, Peach PRC, Beddy Rays, Jean Dawson, Telenova, Biscits, Barry Can’t Swim, Floodlights, Elkka, Wongo, Yng Martyr, 1300, Moktar, Magdalena Bay, Dameeeela, Ebony Boadu, Elsy Wameyo, RONA., Juno Mamba.

Falls Festival dates are:

Thursday 29 – Saturday 31 December – Pennyroyal Plains, Colac

Saturday 31 December – Monday 2 January – North Byron Parklands, Yelgun

Saturday 7 – Sunday 8 January – Fremantle Park

Tickets are on sale from 9am Thursday 12 May.

