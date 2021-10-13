 Australia To Debut A New Music Festival For 2022 Called Wildflower - Noise11.com
Australia To Debut A New Music Festival For 2022 Called Wildflower

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

A new Australian music festival called Wildflower will debut in March 2022.

The line-up for the first season includes Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kasey Chambers, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Thornbird and Alice Skye.

In a statement Kate Miller-Heidke said, “It’s been a rough couple of years, and I can’t think of a more beautiful catharsis than being a part of this festival. It’s impossible for me to overstate how much I’m looking forward to it. Humans need connection. Wildflower will be a celebration of everything that brings people together. I’m actually choking up slightly at the mere thought of it!”

The first season of the show will play only for East Coast Australia with dates for Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria now on sale.

Missy Higgins is excited to return to live performance. She said that it is “an incredible way to get back in to playing live music again, holy moly I’ve missed it.”

Wildflower Dates March 2022
Saturday 12th March: Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley
Saturday 19th March: Riverstage, Brisbane
Saturday 2nd April: Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

