australianmusician.com.au and noise11.com Present The 2021 Most Respected Musician Poll - Noise11.com

We’ve seen a lot of music polls recently, setting band against band, song against song but music shouldn’t be a competition. One artist or song isn’t better than another. Music is subjective. One person’s favourite sentimental country ballad might not appeal to a metal fan’s memories of a hardcore riff-laden rock song. A pop icon might mean the world to a young kid but nothing to a fan of an alt rock songsmith.

Making music is a creative pursuit where an artist puts their heart and soul into a project no matter what the genre or level of success and if there is a market for it, then it is legitimate. Having said that, we all have our favourite artists and songs, the music that hits us in the feels and means something to us for whatever reason.

Two longstanding music media outlets, AustralianMusician.com.au and Noise11.com have joined up to find out more about your musical tastes BUT we’re not asking you to judge who is best. We want to know who you respect. Who are the musicians actively making music at the moment that you admire? Who are the artists that other musicians admire?

“There have been many polls recently where readers are asked to rank songs or artists in the unrealistic situation of pitting one genre against another,” says AustralianMusician.com.au editor Greg Phillips. “How can a great soul artist or song be better than a classic synth pop track or group? By what measure? We’ve been guilty of it ourselves, running polls like these decades ago but times change. What we really wanted to do this time was recognise musicians for not only their skill and talent, but for the way they connect with their fans. Rather than ask who is the best, we want to know who you respect. Out of the artists actively recording and performing, who makes music that has had the biggest effect on you? Which musicians earn your respect?”

Noise11.com’s Paul Cashmere agrees. “Whoever said “you are only as good as your last hit” got it wrong. Relevance isn’t about someone’s last hit, it’s about their journey. Framing a poll around your respect for the musician distracts from the temptation to rate a moment in time over a history. Great musicians are consistently good. That’s how they earn our respect. Let’s reward that.”

2021 AUSTRALIANMUSICIAN.com.au & NOISE11.com MOST RESPECTED MUSICIAN POLL

We want to know who is:

AUSTRALIA’S MOST RESPECTED MUSICIAN

THE WORLD’S MOST RESPECTED MUSICIAN

To entice you into giving us your thoughts, we’ve come up with some great prizes.

1st Prize

FENDER Player Plus Stratocaster -Tequila Sunrise (RRP $1,999)

Fusing classic Fender® design with player-centric features and exciting new finishes, the Player Plus Stratocaster® delivers superb playability and unmistakable style. At the heart of this Strat® is a trio of Player Plus Noiseless™ pickups – bright and touch sensitive, they offer classic Strat tone without hum. A push-pull pot on the tone control adds the neck pickup to switch positions 1 and 2 for two sounds not usually found on a Strat®. The silky satin Modern “C” Player Plus Strat® neck fits your hand like a glove, with smooth rolled edges for supreme comfort. The 12” radius fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets facilitate fluid leads and choke free bends. Smooth and responsive, the 2-point tremolo provides classic vibrato effects, while the locking tuners provide rock-solid tuning and make string changes quick and easy. With classic Fender style, advanced features and stunning new finishes, the Player Plus Stratocaster is the perfect tool to spark your creativity and stand out from the crowd.

2nd Prize

BOSS JHS JB-2 Angry Driver Pedal (RRP $399)

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of BOSS compact pedals, BOSS and JHS Pedals have come together in a historic creative collaboration between the two industry leaders. Housed in the classic BOSS compact design, the JB-2 Angry Driver pairs the tones of the iconic BOSS BD-2 Blues Driver with JHS Pedals’ popular Angry Charlie. Working closely together, the two pedal innovators have developed an all-new combined circuit with refined sound and performance perfectly tuned for dual-mode drive operation.

The JB-2 Angry Driver features three dual-concentric knobs that provide independent drive, tone, and level control for each overdrive type. Via a six-position mode selector, you can use each overdrive independently, or combine them together in series and parallel configurations. With the ability to blend the Blues Driver’s famously expressive low-to-mid gain tones with the Angry Charlie’s aggressive rock voice in any combination, the JB-2 Angry Driver delivers unmatched range and versatility from a single overdrive pedal.

3rd Prize

AMPEG merchandise pack

Ampeg Merch Pack. Includes black hoodie ($74.99 RRP), cap ($52.99 RRP) and mug ($31.99 RRP).

VOTE HERE: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZXMDXL8

The fine print: Entries open now and close at midnight on November 19. Results revealed soon after.

Note: Poll prizes open to Australian residents only.

By entering this competition you can opt in or out to receive e-newsletters from Australianmusician.com.au and Noise11.com.

For consistency purposes, on your entry form, please use the artist’s full name and not nicknames (For example Jimmy Barnes rather than Barnesy, Keith Richards rather than Keef … unless of course the artist is only known by a nickname such as Diesel, Montaigne, Slash, Bono, Adele etc).

