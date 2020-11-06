Backsliders 15th Album Bonecrunch Is On The Way - Noise11.com

It has been a busy year for Rob Hirst. There was the ‘Driver Reviver’ EP with Sean Sennett, the ‘Pearl Shell Buttons’ album with his daughter Jay O’Shea, the first Midnight Oil music ‘The Makarrata Project’ in October and next is a new Backsliders album ‘Bonecrunch’ on 15 November.

Backsliders is the Delta Blues-influenced formed by Dom Turner in 1986. Turner says, “We wrote this album over a period of a few years, which has resulted in a really diverse collection of songs. As always though, we tend to try to glue it all together with a gritty bluesbased sonic aesthetic.”

Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst joined Backsliders in 2000.

“It’s been a joy writing and recording these 12 new songs,” Rob says. “The tracks went down in one or two takes, at our favourite Sydney studio, with minimal overdubs. As the name suggests,

Bonecrunch summons Backsliders’ raw elements – strong vocal & guitar melodies, urgent

beats and blazing harp – then blends and bends them into something else again. Best of all,

the album has a restless energy and broad dynamic range which replicates the on-stage power

of the band.”

