Bill Bailey To Return To Australia In October - Noise11.com

Comedian Bill Bailey will return to Australia in October for Adrian Bohm.
Bill Bailey won Strictly Come Dancing in the UK in 2020. As a comedian, he is also quite the musician incorporating rock, jazz, and classical music into his act. In 2014 he was named a patron of The Music House for Children.
Bailey has announced 16 shows starting in Toowoomba, Queensland on October 23 and keeping him on the road for the next six weeks across Australia.
Bill Bailey Dates
Toowoomba Empire Theatre Saturday 23 October
Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Monday 25 October
Caloundra The Events Centre Thursday 28 October
Gold Coast Star Theatre Friday 29 October
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre Sunday 31 October
Perth Riverside Theatre Monday 1 November
Adelaide Thebarton Theatre Friday 5 November
Launceston Princess Theatre Monday 8 November
Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Tuesday 9 November
Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre Friday 12 November
Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 13 November
Ballarat Civic Hall Sunday 14 November
Melbourne Palais Theatre Monday 15 November
Wollongong Town Hall Friday 19 November
Sydney State Theatre Tuesday 23 November
Canberra Royal Theatre Saturday 27 November
Newcastle Civic Theatre Sunday 28 November
