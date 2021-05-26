Bill Bailey To Return To Australia In October - Noise11.com

Comedian Bill Bailey will return to Australia in October for Adrian Bohm.

Bill Bailey won Strictly Come Dancing in the UK in 2020. As a comedian, he is also quite the musician incorporating rock, jazz, and classical music into his act. In 2014 he was named a patron of The Music House for Children.

Bailey has announced 16 shows starting in Toowoomba, Queensland on October 23 and keeping him on the road for the next six weeks across Australia.

Bill Bailey Dates

Toowoomba Empire Theatre Saturday 23 October

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Monday 25 October

Caloundra The Events Centre Thursday 28 October

Gold Coast Star Theatre Friday 29 October

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre Sunday 31 October

Perth Riverside Theatre Monday 1 November

Adelaide Thebarton Theatre Friday 5 November

Launceston Princess Theatre Monday 8 November

Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Tuesday 9 November

Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre Friday 12 November

Geelong Costa Hall Saturday 13 November

Ballarat Civic Hall Sunday 14 November

Melbourne Palais Theatre Monday 15 November

Wollongong Town Hall Friday 19 November

Sydney State Theatre Tuesday 23 November

Canberra Royal Theatre Saturday 27 November

Newcastle Civic Theatre Sunday 28 November

