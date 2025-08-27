Jimmy O. Yang To Return To Australia With His Biggest Tour Yet - Noise11.com

Jimmy O. Yang, the Hong Kong-born, Los Angeles-raised comedian who broke through on HBO’s Silicon Valley before finding global fame in Crazy Rich Asians, will return to Australia in late 2025 with his most ambitious stand-up shows yet.

The BIG & TALL Tour will see Yang step onto some of the country’s biggest stages, including Brisbane’s Convention Centre and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, with a headline slot at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival in between.

Jimmy O. Yang – Australian Tour 2025

Brisbane – Brisbane Convention Centre – Saturday 29 November

Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre – Friday 5 December (Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival)

Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena – Saturday 6 December

Tickets are on sale now via bohmpresents.com.

Born in Hong Kong in 1987, Jimmy O. Yang emigrated with his family to Los Angeles at the age of 13. His early years were shaped by the challenges of adjusting to a new culture, an experience that would later fuel his comedy. He documented that journey in his 2018 memoir How To American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.

The book became a breakout success, praised for its mix of humour and honesty. Reviewers lauded it as a rare look into the immigrant struggle told through the lens of comedy. It earned strong sales on release, charted in several humour and memoir bestseller lists, and cemented Yang’s reputation as more than just a scene-stealing comic actor. For many readers, it revealed the human story behind the punchlines — a young man balancing his parents’ expectations with his determination to chase a career in stand-up and acting.

Yang’s persistence paid off in 2014 when he landed the role of Jian-Yang in HBO’s Silicon Valley. Initially written as a minor character, his portrayal quickly grew into one of the series’ highlights. Jian-Yang’s eccentric, deadpan delivery provided some of the show’s funniest moments and made Yang a fan favourite around the world.

That success led to major film roles, including the global blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians (2018), where Yang played the outrageously entertaining Bernard Tai. He followed with appearances in Patriots Day alongside Mark Wahlberg, the Netflix rom-com Love Hard, and a recurring role in Steve Carell’s Space Force, where he also worked in the writers’ room.

Next for Yang is one of his most significant acting projects yet. He will star in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown, adapted from Charles Yu’s National Book Award-winning novel. Directed by Taika Waititi, the series gives Yang his first leading dramatic role and is tipped to be a prestige television highlight of 2025.

Despite the growth of his acting career, stand-up remains at the centre of Yang’s creative life. His material blends cultural insight, immigrant identity, and razor-sharp observations, delivered with a balance of charm and edge that translates across borders.

His first stand-up special, Good Deal (2020), premiered on Prime Video to rave reviews. His second, Guess How Much, only expanded his reach, with clips from both specials going viral and racking up hundreds of millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The BIG & TALL Tour marks Yang’s third international tour and his biggest to date. In the US, it has already sold out multiple nights at New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall and will see him headline The Forum in Los Angeles — a milestone few comedians ever reach.

A major part of Yang’s global appeal lies in his connection with Asian diaspora audiences. For immigrants and second-generation families across the United States, Australia, Canada, and the UK, his comedy offers a voice that reflects their own experiences with assimilation, cultural clashes, and identity. How To American in particular became a touchstone for readers who saw their own family struggles mirrored in his story of pursuing a career path outside traditional expectations.

Through both his stand-up and acting, Yang has been able to articulate the complexities of growing up between two cultures, a theme that resonates deeply not just with Asian audiences but with anyone who has felt caught between worlds. It is this ability to mix the personal with the universal that has helped his comedy find audiences far beyond borders.

This will be Yang’s first visit back to Australia since his sold-out 2022 tour. Local audiences embraced his mix of personal storytelling, cultural commentary, and quick-witted humour, and demand has only grown since.

For a performer who once joked about “disappointing” his parents by chasing a career in entertainment, the journey has come full circle: a best-selling author, global comedy star, viral sensation, and now a headliner of arena-sized venues.

Australian fans will get to see Jimmy O. Yang at the peak of his career, with the BIG & TALL Tour promising the most personal, funniest, and biggest show he has brought to the country yet.

Tickets for Jimmy O. Yang’s BIG & TALL Tour 2025 are on sale now at bohmpresents.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...