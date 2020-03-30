BMW Recruits Hans Zimmer To Create Electric Car Soundtrack

BMW has recruited Grammy, Academy, Golden Globe Award winner Hans Zimmer to create an audio soundtrack for its new concept i4 electric car about to go into production.

Zimmer has won awards for his soundtracks for ‘Rain Man’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and others. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was the inaugural winner of the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication and possesses an Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Zimmer has composed what are called “sound worlds” or mini-scores. The sounds will be heard when the car starts, doors open or as it drives along the road.

The BMW i4 will be available in 2021.

