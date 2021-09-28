Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024 - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.
Dates have so far been announced only for November 2021 but the tour poster reads ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour 2021-2024’.
Bob Dylan turned 80 in May so a three year tour will take him through to 83.
Bob Dylan’s only show during Covid was the 18 July show streamed from Santa Monica. There has been no word if that event will be official released as a live album of DVD.
Bob Dylan setlist Santa Monica, 18 July 2021
When I Paint My Masterpiece (from the Band’s Cahorts, 1971) (last played 2019)
Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966) (last played 2014)
Queen Jane Approximately (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2013)
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2015)
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2019)
Tombstone Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2006)
To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969) (last played 2005)
What Was It You Wanted (from Oh Mercy, 1989) (last played 1995)
Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974) (last played 2011)
Pledging My Time (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 1999)
The Wicked Messenger (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2009)
Watching the River Flow (from Greatest Hits Vol 11, 1971) (last played 2014)
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965) (last played 2019)
Bob Dylan Tour Dates:
November
02 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Riverside Theatre
03 – Chicago, Illinois @ Auditorium Theatre
05 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Key Bank State Theatre
06 – Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
07 – Bloomington, Indiana @ IU Auditorium
09 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Procter & Gamble Hall
10 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Auditorium
12 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Palace Theatre
13 – Charleston, West Virginia @ Municipal Auditorium
15 – Moon Township, Pennsylvania @ Robert Morris Univ.
16 – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hershey Theatre
19-21 – New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre
23-24 – Port Chester, New York @ Capitol Theatre
26 – Providence, Rhode Island @ Providence Performing Arts Center
27 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Wang Theatre
29-30 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Met
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook