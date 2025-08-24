The Beatles’ Anthology 4 Announcement Splits Fans Between Celebration and Criticism - Noise11.com

The Beatles’ world lit up on 21 August 2025 when Apple Corps confirmed what had long been whispered: Anthology 4will arrive this November as part of a deluxe 8-CD / 12-LP box set. For many, the announcement was nothing short of historic—a long-awaited continuation of the celebrated mid-’90s Anthology trilogy. But while excitement has been intense, the news has also stirred division among fans. Some see Anthology 4 as a fitting final chapter, while others accuse it of being an unnecessary cash-grab.

The new set remasters the original three Anthology albums under the hand of Giles Martin, and adds 13 unreleased tracks, alongside newly updated mixes of “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love,” plus the 2023 reunion single “Now and Then.”

The original Anthology TV series has also been restored by Peter Jackson’s team, with a brand-new ninth episode of unseen footage joining the run on Disney+ from 26 November. To round it out, the Anthology book returns in October in a 25th-anniversary edition, featuring more than 1,300 photographs.

On paper, it’s an event. In practice, the fan base has been debating what it really means.

Across social media and fan forums, waves of excitement poured in as the announcement broke. Many declared Anthology 4 a dream come true, especially younger listeners who weren’t around for the 1990s releases.

One fan wrote: “This is history completing itself. To have all four Anthologies together finally feels like the circle closing.” Another praised the involvement of Giles Martin: “If anyone can make these tapes shine, it’s him. Hearing John’s voice in high-definition clarity is spine-tingling.”

Excitement is also high for the new 2025 remix of “Free as a Bird.” Fans say Lennon’s vocals sound warmer and more intimate than ever before. “It’s like John is right there in the room with us,” one listener said.

For collectors, the allure is obvious. The 12-LP set with expanded artwork and gatefold sleeves has been touted as the ultimate Beatles collector’s item. Some are already speculating that this box will sit alongside the Mono and Stereo collections as a centrepiece of any serious collection.

However, not everyone is cheering. A vocal group of fans has reacted with scepticism, suggesting that Anthology 4 offers little genuinely new material. With many of the “unreleased” tracks already available in previous deluxe reissues of Revolver, Sgt. Pepper, The White Album, and Abbey Road, some argue the release repackages content hardcore collectors already own.

“Why would I pay hundreds for music I already bought on the last five box sets?” asked one critic online. “They’re just reshuffling rarities and slapping a new label on it.”

Others are annoyed at exclusivity. As of now, Anthology 4 does not appear to be available separately, meaning fans have to buy the full box to access the new material. That has left some feeling priced out. “It’s unfair that the new songs are locked inside an expensive set. Why not release it standalone like Anthology 1-3?” complained one long-time fan.

Even the new mixes have drawn criticism. A handful of fans prefer the ghostly, rough quality of the original 1995 Free as a Bird, describing the cleaned-up vocals as “too sterile.”

Finally, some argue that the Beatles’ vaults have already been mined enough. “Let it rest,” one detractor posted. “We don’t need a fourth Anthology.

The trilogy was perfect. This is squeezing blood from a stone.”

The split reaction to Anthology 4 highlights something unique about the Beatles: more than 55 years after their breakup, the band still inspires passion strong enough to divide opinion across generations. For some, this release is the holy grail, a long-awaited chance to add closure to a project that defined the 1990s revival of Beatlemania. For others, it’s déjà vu—a remixed and reissued vault raid designed more to sell box sets than to expand the Beatles’ story.

But whichever side fans fall on, one thing is undeniable: the Beatles remain central to the cultural conversation. Few bands could drop an archival announcement in 2025 and command headlines across the world. Anthology 4 is proof that the Beatles are still, even now, the world’s biggest band.

8CD Tracklist

Anthology 1-3 track listing remains as per original releases.

Anthology 1

CD Disc One:

1. Free As A Bird (1995 mix)

2. John Lennon Speech 1

3. That’ll Be The Day

4. In Spite Of All The Danger

5. Paul McCartney Speech 1

6. Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)

7. You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)

8. Cayenne (Home demo)

9. Paul McCartney Speech 2

10. My Bonnie

11. Ain’t She Sweet

12. Cry For A Shadow

13. John Lennon Speech 2

14. Brian Epstein Speech 1

15. Searchin’ (Decca audition)

16. Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)

17. The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)

18. Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)

19. Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)

20. Brian Epstein Speech 2

21. Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)

22. Love Me Do (First version)

23. How Do You Do It

24. Please Please Me (First version)

25. One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)

26. One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)

27. Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)

28. I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)

29. John Lennon Speech 3

30. I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)

31. From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)

32. Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)

33. You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)

34. Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)

CD Disc Two:

1. She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)

2. Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)

3. Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)

4. This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

5. I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

6. Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show

7. Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

8. Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)

9. All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)

10. You Can’t Do That (Take 6)

11. And I Love Her (Take 2)

12. A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)

13. I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)

14. Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)

15. Boys (Around The Beatles session)

16. Shout (Around The Beatles)

17. I’ll Be Back (Take 2)

18. I’ll Be Back (Take 3)

19. You Know What To Do (Demo)

20. No Reply (Demo)

21. Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)

22. Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)

23. No Reply (Take 2)

24. Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)

25. Eight Days A Week (Take 5)

26. Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)

Anthology 2

CD Disc One:

1. Real Love (1996 mix)

2. Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)

3. I’m Down (Take 1)

4. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)

5. If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)

6. That Means A Lot (Take 1)

7. Yesterday (Take 1)

8. It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)

9. I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)

10. Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)

11. Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)

12. Help! (Blackpool Night Out)

13. Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)

14. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)

15. I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)

16. 12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)

17. Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

18. Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)

19. And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)

20. Taxman (Take 11)

21. Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)

22. I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)

23. I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)

24. Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)

25. She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)

CD Disc Two:

1. Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)

2. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)

3. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)

4. Penny Lane (Remix)

5. A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)

6. Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)

7. Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)

8. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)

9. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)

10. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)

11. Within You Without You (Instrumental)

12. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)

13. You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)

14. I Am The Walrus (Take 16)

15. The Fool On The Hill (Demo)

16. Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)

17. The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)

18. Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)

19. Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)

20. Across The Universe (Take 2)

Anthology 3

CD Disc One:

1. A Beginning

2. Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher demo with false start)

3. Helter Skelter (Take 2 edited)

4. Mean Mr Mustard (Esher demo)

5. Polythene Pam (Esher demo)

6. Glass Onion (Esher demo)

7. Junk (Esher demo)

8. Piggies (Esher demo)

9. Honey Pie (Esher demo edited)

10. Don’t Pass Me By (Take 3 with Take 5 vocal)

11. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (First version – Take 5)

12. Good Night (Rehearsal and Take 34)

13. Cry Baby Cry (Take 1)

14. Blackbird (Take 4)

15. Sexy Sadie (Take 6)

16. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 1)

17. Hey Jude (Take 2)

18. Not Guilty (Take 102 edited)

19. Mother Nature’s Son (Take 2)

20. Glass Onion (Original mono mix)

21. Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

22. What’s The New Mary Jane (Take 4)

23. Step Inside Love / Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

24. I’m So Tired (Edit of Takes 3, 6 and 9)

25. I Will (Take 1)

26. Why Don’t We Do It In The Road (Take 4)

27. Julia (Take 2)

CD Disc Two:

1. I’ve Got A Feeling (Apple Studio)

2. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Apple Studio)

3. Dig A Pony (Apple Studio)

4. Two Of Us (Apple Studio)

5. For You Blue (Apple Studio)

6. Teddy Boy (Apple Studio)

7. Medley: Rip It Up / Shake, Rattle And Roll / Blue Suede Shoes (Apple Studio jam)

8. The Long And Winding Road (Apple Studio)

9. Oh! Darling (Apple Studio)

10. All Things Must Pass (Demo)

11. Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues (Apple Studio jam)

12. Get Back (Third rooftop performance)

13. Old Brown Shoe (Demo)

14. Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)

15. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 5)

16. Something (Demo)

17. Come Together (Take 1)

18. Come and Get It (Demo – 1996 remix)

19. Ain’t She Sweet (Studio jam)

20. Because (Vocals only)

21. Let It Be (Apple Studio)

22. I Me Mine (Take 16)

23. The End (Remix with the final chord of A Day In The Life)

Anthology 4

CD Disc One:

1. I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

2. Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

3. This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

4. Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

5. If I Fell (Take 11)

6. Matchbox (Take 1)

7. Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

8. I Need You (Take 1)

9. I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

10. In My Life (Take 1)

11. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

12. Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

13. Love You To (Take 7)

14. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

15. She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

16. Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

17. All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

18. The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

19. I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

CD Disc Two:

1. Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

2. Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

3. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

4. (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

5. Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

6. I Will (Take 29)

7. Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

8. Julia (Two rehearsals)

9. Get Back (Take 8)

10. Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal)

11. Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

12. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

13. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

14. Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

15. Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

16. Real Love (2025 mix)

17. Now And Then

12LP Tracklist

Anthology 1-3 track listing remains as per original releases.

Anthology 1

LP1 – Side 1

1. Free As A Bird (1995 mix)

2. John Lennon Speech 1

3. That’ll Be The Day

4. In Spite Of All The Danger

5. Paul McCartney Speech 1

6. Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)

7. You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)

8. Cayenne (Home demo)

9. Paul McCartney Speech 2

10. My Bonnie

11. Ain’t She Sweet

12. Cry For A Shadow

LP1 – Side 2

1. John Lennon Speech 2

2. Brian Epstein Speech 1

3. Searchin’ (Decca audition)

4. Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)

5. The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)

6. Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)

7. Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)

8. Brian Epstein Speech 2

9. Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)

10. Love Me Do (First version)

11. How Do You Do It

12. Please Please Me (First version)

LP2 – Side 3

1. One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)

2. One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)

3. Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)

4. I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)

5. John Lennon Speech 3

6. I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)

7. From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)

8. Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)

9. You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)

10. Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)

LP2 – Side 4

1. She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)

2. Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)

3. Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)

4. This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

5. I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

6. Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show

7. Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

8. Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)

LP3 – Side 5

1. All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)

2. You Can’t Do That (Take 6)

3. And I Love Her (Take 2)

4. A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)

5. I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)

6. Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)

7. Boys (Around The Beatles session)

8. Shout (Around The Beatles)

9. I’ll Be Back (Take 2)

10. I’ll Be Back (Take 3)

LP3 – Side 6

1. You Know What To Do (Demo)

2. No Reply (Demo)

3. Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)

4. Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)

5. No Reply (Take 2)

6. Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)

7. Eight Days A Week (Take 5)

8. Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)

Anthology 2

LP1 – Side 1

1. Real Love (1996 mix)

2. Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)

3. I’m Down (Take 1)

4. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)

5. If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)

6. That Means A Lot (Take 1)

7. Yesterday (Take 1)

8. It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)

LP1 – Side 2

1. I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)

2. Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)

3. Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)

4. Help! (Blackpool Night Out)

5. Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)

6. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)

7. I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)

8. 12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)

LP2 – Side 3

1. Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2. Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)

3. And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)

4. Taxman (Take 11)

5. Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)

6. I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)

7. I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)

8. Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)

9. She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)

LP2 – Side 4

1. Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)

2. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)

3. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)

4. Penny Lane (Remix)

5. A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)

6. Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)

7. Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)

LP3 – Side 5

1. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)

2. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)

4. Within You Without You (Instrumental)

5. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)

6. You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)

LP3 – Side 6

1. I Am The Walrus (Take 16)

2. The Fool On The Hill (Demo)

3. Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)

4. The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)

5. Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)

6. Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)

7. Across The Universe (Take 2)

Anthology 3

LP1 – Side 1

1. A Beginning

2. Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher demo with false start)

3. Helter Skelter (Take 2 edited)

4. Mean Mr Mustard (Esher demo)

5. Polythene Pam (Esher demo)

6. Glass Onion (Esher demo)

7. Junk (Esher demo)

8. Piggies (Esher demo)

9. Honey Pie (Esher demo edited)

10. Don’t Pass Me By (Take 3 with Take 5 vocal)

11. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (First version – Take 5)

12. Good Night (Rehearsal and Take 34)

LP1 – Side 2

1. Cry Baby Cry (Take 1)

2. Blackbird (Take 4)

3. Sexy Sadie (Take 6)

4. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 1)

5. Hey Jude (Take 2)

6. Not Guilty (Take 102 edited)

7. Mother Nature’s Son (Take 2)

LP2 – Side 3

1. Glass Onion (Original mono mix)

2. Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

3. What’s The New Mary Jane (Take 4)

4. Step Inside Love / Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

5. I’m So Tired (Edit of Takes 3, 6 and 9)

6. I Will (Take 1)

7. Why Don’t We Do It In The Road (Take 4)

8. Julia (Take 2

LP2 – Side 4

1. I’ve Got A Feeling (Apple Studio)

2. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Apple Studio)

3. Dig A Pony (Apple Studio)

4. Two Of Us (Apple Studio)

5. For You Blue (Apple Studio)

6. Teddy Boy (Apple Studio)

7. Medley: Rip It Up / Shake, Rattle And Roll / Blue Suede Shoes (Apple Studio jam)

LP3 – Side 5

1. The Long And Winding Road (Apple Studio)

2. Oh! Darling (Apple Studio)

3. All Things Must Pass (Demo)

4. Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues (Apple Studio jam)

5. Get Back (Third rooftop performance)

6. Old Brown Shoe (Demo)

7. Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)

8. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 5)

LP3 – Side 6

1. Something (Demo)

2. Come Together (Take 1)

3. Come and Get It (Demo – 1996 remix)

4. Ain’t She Sweet (Studio jam)

5. Because (Vocals only)

6. Let It Be (Apple Studio)

7. I Me Mine (Take 16)

8. The End (Remix with the final chord of A Day In The Life)

Anthology 4

LP1 – Side 1

1. I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

2. Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

3. This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

4. Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

5. If I Fell (Take 11)

6. Matchbox (Take 1)

7. Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

8. I Need You (Take 1)

LP1 – Side 2

1. I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

2. In My Life (Take 1)

3. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

4. Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

5. Love You To (Take 7)

6. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

7. She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

LP2 – Side 3

1. Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

2. All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

3. The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

4. I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

LP2 – Side 4

1. Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

2. Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

3. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

4. (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

5. Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

6. I Will (Take 29)

7. Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

8. Julia (Two rehearsals)

LP3 – Side 5

1. Get Back (Take 8)

2. Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal)

3. Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

4. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

5. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

6. Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

LP3 – Side 6

1. Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

2. Real Love (2025 mix)

3. Now And Then

Pre-orders for the 2025 Anthology series are now open at TheBeatles.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...