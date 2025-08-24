Rolling Stones Songs That Have Never Been Performed Live - Noise11.com

It is Sunday afternoon in Australia so just for a bit of fun, he is a list of all of the Rolling Stones have recorded but have never performed live.

The Rolling Stones have recorded a total of 422 songs. 255 of those songs have never been performed live by the band. 167 song shave been performed live at some stage (even just once) by The Rolling Stones.

By percentage 39.6% of recorded Rolling Stones song have been performed at least once. 60.4% of Stones songs have never been played live.

Here is the list:

1963

• Stoned — B-side of “I Wanna Be Your Man” (1963)

1964

• Now I’ve Got a Witness (Like Uncle Phil and Uncle Gene) — The Rolling Stones / England’s Newest Hitmakers (1964)

• Good Times, Bad Times — The Rolling Stones / England’s Newest Hitmakers (1964)

• 2120 South Michigan Avenue — 12 X 5 (1964)

• Grown Up Wrong — 12 X 5 (1964)

• Surprise, Surprise — US-only release The Rolling Stones, Now! (1965; recorded 1964)

• What a Shame — The Rolling Stones, Now! (1965; recorded 1964)

1965

• You Can’t Catch Me — The Rolling Stones No. 2 (UK, 1965)

• Gotta Get Away — December’s Children (And Everybody’s) (1965)

• Look What You’ve Done — December’s Children (And Everybody’s) (1965)

• The Singer Not the Song — B-side of “Get Off of My Cloud” (1965)

• Blue Turns to Grey — December’s Children (And Everybody’s) (1965)

1966 (Aftermath era)

• High and Dry — Aftermath (1966)

• I Am Waiting — Aftermath (1966)

• Take It or Leave It — Aftermath (1966)

• Think — Aftermath (1966)

• What to Do — UK Aftermath (1966)

• Sad Day — B-side of “19th Nervous Breakdown” (1966)

• Long, Long While — B-side of “Paint It Black” (1966)

• Who’s Driving Your Plane? — B-side of “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” (1966)

1967 (Between the Buttons / Flowers / Their Satanic Majesties Request)

• My Obsession — Between the Buttons (1967)

• Back Street Girl — Between the Buttons (1967, UK edition)

• Cool, Calm and Collected — Between the Buttons (1967)

• All Sold Out — Between the Buttons (1967)

• Please Go Home — Between the Buttons (1967)

• Who’s Been Sleeping Here? — Between the Buttons (1967)

• Complicated — Between the Buttons (1967)

• Miss Amanda Jones — Between the Buttons (1967)

• Something Happened to Me Yesterday — Between the Buttons (1967)

• My Girl — Flowers (1967, compilation)

• Ride On, Baby — Flowers (1967, compilation)

• Sittin’ on a Fence — Flowers (1967, compilation; recorded 1965)

• Sing This All Together — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• Citadel — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• In Another Land — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• 2000 Man — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• Sing This All Together (See What Happens) — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• Gomper — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• The Lantern — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• On with the Show — Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

• We Love You — Single A-side (1967)

• Dandelion — Single B-side (1967)

1968 (Beggars Banquet)

• Dear Doctor — Beggars Banquet (1968)

• Jigsaw Puzzle — Beggars Banquet (1968)

• Child of the Moon — B-side of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1968)

1969 (Let It Bleed)

• Country Honk — Let It Bleed (1969)

1972 (Exile on Main St.)

• Shake Your Hips — Exile on Main St. (1972)

• Casino Boogie — Exile on Main St. (1972)

• Turd on the Run — Exile on Main St. (1972)

• Just Wanna See His Face — Exile on Main St. (1972)

• Let It Loose — Exile on Main St. (1972)

• Soul Survivor — Exile on Main St. (1972)

1973 (Goats Head Soup)

• Coming Down Again — Goats Head Soup (1973)

• Hide Your Love — Goats Head Soup (1973)

• Winter — Goats Head Soup (1973)

• Can You Hear the Music — Goats Head Soup (1973)

1974 (It’s Only Rock ’n Roll)

• Till the Next Goodbye — It’s Only Rock ’n Roll (1974)

• Time Waits for No One — It’s Only Rock ’n Roll (1974)

• If You Really Want to Be My Friend — It’s Only Rock ’n Roll (1974)

• Short and Curlies — It’s Only Rock ’n Roll (1974)

• Through the Lonely Nights — B-side of “It’s Only Rock ’n Roll (But I Like It)” (1974)

1975 (Metamorphosis)

• If You Let Me — Metamorphosis (1975)

• Family — Metamorphosis (1975)

• Memo from Turner — Metamorphosis (1975)

• Downtown Suzie — Metamorphosis (1975)

• I Don’t Know Why — Metamorphosis (1975)

• Jiving Sister Fanny — Metamorphosis (1975)

• I’m Going Down — Metamorphosis (1975)

1978

• Everything Is Turning to Gold — B-side of “Shattered” (1978)

1980 (Emotional Rescue)

• Summer Romance — Emotional Rescue (1980)

• Send It to Me — Emotional Rescue (1980)

• Indian Girl — Emotional Rescue (1980)

• Where the Boys Go — Emotional Rescue (1980)

• Down in the Hole — Emotional Rescue (1980)

1981 (Tattoo You)

• Slave — Tattoo You (1981)

• Heaven — Tattoo You (1981)

• No Use in Crying — Tattoo You (1981)

1983 (Undercover)

• Tie You Up (The Pain of Love) — Undercover (1983)

• Feel on Baby — Undercover (1983)

• Too Much Blood — Undercover (1983)

• Pretty Beat Up — Undercover (1983)

• Too Tough — Undercover (1983)

• All the Way Down — Undercover (1983)

• It Must Be Hell — Undercover (1983)

1984

• Think I’m Going Mad — B-side of “She Was Hot” (1984)

1986 (Dirty Work)

• Fight — Dirty Work (1986)

• Hold Back — Dirty Work (1986)

• Too Rude — Dirty Work (1986)

• Winning Ugly — Dirty Work (1986)

• Back to Zero — Dirty Work (1986)

• Dirty Work — Dirty Work (1986)

• Had It with You — Dirty Work (1986)

• Sleep Tonight — Dirty Work (1986)

1989 (Steel Wheels)

• Hold On to Your Hat — Steel Wheels (1989)

• Hearts for Sale — Steel Wheels (1989)

• Continental Drift — Steel Wheels (1989)

• Break the Spell — Steel Wheels (1989)

• Fancyman Blues — B-side of “Mixed Emotions” (1989)

• Cook Cook Blues — B-side of “Rock and a Hard Place” (1989)

1990

• Wish I’d Never Met You — B-side of “Terrifying” (1990)

1991 (Flashpoint new tracks)

• Highwire — Flashpoint (1991)

• Sex Drive — Flashpoint (1991)

1994 (Voodoo Lounge)

• New Faces — Voodoo Lounge (1994)

• Sweethearts Together — Voodoo Lounge (1994)

• Suck on the Jugular — Voodoo Lounge (1994)

• Blinded by Rainbows — Voodoo Lounge (1994)

• Baby Break It Down — Voodoo Lounge (1994)

• Mean Disposition — Voodoo Lounge (1994)

• The Storm — B-side of “Love Is Strong” (1994)

• So Young — B-side of “Love Is Strong” (1994)

• I’m Gonna Drive — B-side of “Out of Tears” (1994)

1997 (Bridges to Babylon)

• Gunface — Bridges to Babylon (1997)

• Always Suffering — Bridges to Babylon (1997)

• Too Tight — Bridges to Babylon (1997)

1998

• Any Way You Look at It — B-side of “Saint of Me” (1998)

2002 (Forty Licks new tracks)

• Keys to Your Heart — Forty Licks (2002)

• Stealing My Heart — Forty Licks (2002)

• Losing My Touch — Forty Licks (2002)

2005 (A Bigger Bang and extras)

• Let Me Down Slow — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• She Saw Me Coming — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• Biggest Mistake — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• Dangerous Beauty — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• Laugh, I Nearly Died — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• Sweet Neo Con — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• Look What the Cat Dragged In — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• Driving Too Fast — A Bigger Bang (2005)

• Hurricane — Katrina relief charity single (2005)

• Under the Radar — A Bigger Bang special edition (2005)

• Don’t Wanna Go Home — A Bigger Bang special edition (2005)

2010 (Exile on Main St. Deluxe)

• Pass the Wine (Sophia Loren) — bonus track (2010)

• Plundered My Soul — bonus track (2010)

• I’m Not Signifying — bonus track (2010)

• Following the River — bonus track (2010)

• Dancing in the Light — bonus track (2010)

• So Divine (Aladdin Story) — bonus track (2010)

• Good Time Women — bonus track (2010)

• Title 5 — bonus track (2010)

2011 (Some Girls Deluxe)

• Claudine

• Do You Think I Really Care

• When You’re Gone

• No Spare Parts

• Don’t Be a Stranger

• We Had It All

• Tallahassee Lassie

• I Love You Too Much

• Keep Up Blues

• You Win Again

• Petrol Blues

2016 (Blue & Lonesome)

• Commit a Crime

• Blue and Lonesome

• All of Your Love

• I Gotta Go

• Everybody Knows About My Good Thing

• Hoo Doo Blues

• Little Rain

• Just Like I Treat You

• I Can’t Quit You Baby

2020 (Goats Head Soup Deluxe)

• Scarlet

• All the Rage

• Criss Cross

2021 (Lost & Found: Rarities)

• Living in the Heart of Love

• Fiji Jim

• Drift Away

• It’s a Lie

• Come to the Ball

• Fast Talking, Slow Walking

2023 (Hackney Diamonds)

• Get Close

• Depending on You

• Dreamy Skies

• Live by the Sword

• Driving Me Too Hard

• Rolling Stone Blues

