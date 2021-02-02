Brunswick Ballroom Is Melbourne’s Newest Music Venue - Noise11.com

Melbourne is about to have a new music venue. Brunswick Ballroom, inspired by the Continental Café in Prahran in the 90s, will kick off with its first gig on 25 February.

Brunswick Ballroom takes over the venue formerly known as Spotted Mallard.

The venue is run by Andrew Kay and Will Ewing with Melbourne Music Hall of Famer Mary Mihelakos looking after music bookings and Emma Calverley handling comedy events.

“After a year of doom, gloom and significant hardship for many in our live performance industry, we are thrilled to have been able create a dynamic new home for our performing artists and audiences to enjoy. The BRUNSWICK BALLROOM will be a venue which celebrates the best of live music, cabaret and comedy plus of course, wonderful food and wine. This distinctive venue will present the best Melbourne, Australia and the world has to offer across the full range of live performance genres. Whether it is a live band, a comedian, a classical pianist or a major cabaret star they will all find a new home at the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM,” said Andrew Kay.

BRUNSWICK BALLROOM LAUNCHING FROM FEBRUARY 25TH, 2021

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT BRUNSWICKBALLROOM.COM.AU

CURRENT PERFORMANCE LINE UP AS BELOW:

Thursday February 25th – Pop Crimes

Friday February 26th – Grace Cummings & Her Band

Saturday February 27th – Brian Cadd

Sunday February 28th – Cool Sounds Album Launch

Wednesday March 3rd – Tim Rogers

Thursday March 4th & Friday March 5th – Brunswick Ballroom Opening Gala

Saturday March 6th – Girlatones Album Launch As Part Of The Brunswick Music Festival

Sunday March 7th & March 14th – Back At The Ballroom

Wednesday March 10th – D’arcy Spiller As Part Of The Brunswick Music Festival

Thursday March 11th – David Helfgott In Recital

Friday March 12th – Bitch Diesel As Part Of The Brunswick Music Festival

Saturday March 13th – Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks

Thursday March 18th & Friday March 19th – Kate Ceberano

Saturday March 20th – Underground Lovers

Sunday March 21st – Ben Mastwyk & His Millions

Friday May 14th – Jeff Martin

www.brunswickballroom.com.au

