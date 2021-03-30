BST Hyde Park Cancelled - Noise11.com

BST Hyde Park 2021 has been cancelled.

The annual music extravaganza is usually held at London’s Hyde Park every summer, but due to continued concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers of the festival have cancelled the 2021 event.

Duran Duran and Pearl Jam were both due to headline the festival, and bosses have confirmed they will both be returning for next year’s event instead, where tickets from 2021 will remain valid.

Announcing the news on Twitter, BST organisers wrote: It is with a heavy heart that we announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place in July 2021.

“We are however happy to share that Duran Duran and Pearl Jam will go ahead in July 2022.

“Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for in the time available. By making this decision at this stage we allow artists, crew, fans, and everyone that comes together to help create these shows to plan accordingly.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS and all the incredible organisations and individuals who have been working tirelessly in these past twelve months to keep the country safe. Your efforts are enormously appreciated.”

Pearl Jam will now take to the stage on the July 8 and 9, 2022, and will be joined by Pixies on the 8th, and a new guest artist on the 9th which is yet to be announced.

Duran Duran will then headline on July 10 and will be rejoined by special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC, as well as further acts who will be confirmed in due course.

The cancellation of 2021’s BST Hyde Park comes after several UK festivals have opted to move their events to the Autumn, including the Isle of Wight Festival, which is currently scheduled for September instead of June.

Glastonbury also won’t be taking place this June, but it has not been confirmed whether the event will happen later in the year, or if it has been postponed until 2022.

