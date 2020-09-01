 Burt Bacharach Is Back In The Studio - Noise11.com
Burt Bacharach performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 28 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Burt Bacharach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Burt Bacharach Is Back In The Studio

by Music-News.com on September 2, 2020

in News

Burt Bacharach says recording new music during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “lifesaver” for him.

The 92-year-old music legend and Nashville singer/songwriter Daniel Tashian recently released five-track EP ‘Blue Umbrella’, the first fresh material from Burt for 15 years.

Although they finished the EP before lockdown started, the songwriting duo continued to work on more songs, including one track titled ‘Quiet Place’, as coronavirus spread across the US.

Burt admits getting to work with Daniel felt like “therapy” for him during as he isolated at his home in Pacific Palisades, California, with his wife Jane Hansen.

Speaking to the Texarkana Gazette, he said: “In these times it’s like a lifesaver, while being terrified at what’s happening outside. It’s a form of therapy.”

Daniel, 45, admits the opportunity to work with Burt has been an amazing experience because he’s such a fan of his back catalogue, which includes songs such as ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’, ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ and ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’.

Speaking about their collaboration, Daniel – who won two Grammys in 2019 for his role as a songwriter and producer on Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Golden Hour’ – said: “They say when the student is ready, the teacher appears. It’s a great thrill. There is a whole world of sound in his head that is so pleasing to be able to collaborate with.

“I remember going into Burt’s writing room. There are a lot of trophies in there. I was thinking, ‘Man, if I had done half the stuff you’ve been able to do, I’d probably just put my feet up a little bit.’ He corrected me right away. He said, ‘You don’t want to put your feet up. You want to say, What’s next?’ ”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals Rushed To Intensive Care

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit with suspected COVID-19.

10 hours ago
Skyhooks with Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Puts His Jukebox Up On Spotify

Ross Wilson has created a Spotify playlist so that you can enjoy the music from his home Jukebox.

1 day ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship Cover Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Starship have covered a Jefferson Airplane song on their new album.

1 day ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Covers Bob Dylan For The Times

Neil Young has recorded Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ for his next release, ‘The Times’ EP.

2 days ago
John Lennon
John Lennon Gets An Upgrade

The John Lennon catalogue is going through another upgrade. 2020 mixes of his classics are on the way.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger in The Burnt Orange Heresy
Mick Jagger “Studied” For His Last Movie Role

Mick Jagger was careful to do his homework before starring in his new movie The Burnt Orange Heresy because he felt rusty after two decades away from acting.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones To Release A New ‘Scarlet’ By The Killers

There's a Killers edition of 'Scarlet coming after The Rolling Stones dropped the original, which features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and Blind Faith's Ric Grech on bass, last month and now another version is set to arrive on Friday (28.08.20).

6 days ago