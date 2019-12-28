 ‘Cats’ Dumped From Oscar Nomination Consideration - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift as Bomalurina in Cats

Taylor Swift as Bomalurina in Cats

‘Cats’ Dumped From Oscar Nomination Consideration

by Paul Cashmere on December 28, 2019

in News

‘Cats’, the world’s worst movie based on the world’s worst musical, has been scratched from any Academy Award consideration.

Universal Pictures have removed the shittiest movie ever made from ‘For Your Consideration’ page featuring movies up for consideration of an Oscar.

By timeline, ‘Cats’ does qualify but Universal Pictures have spared themselves the embarrassment of it not receiving any nominations (or worse still, actually receiving one making a mockery of the awards).

‘Cats’ was always a bad idea. Basically, the story mimics ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ but with ‘Cats’.

The 2019 movie was released on 16 December and universally panned. That is one incredible fuck-up considering the cast features Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench.

The movie was so bad that days after the reviews were in after the release the producers of the movie created a new print digitally modifying as many fuck-ups as they could.

But it was too late.

Taylor Swift as Bomalurina in Cats
Taylor Swift as Bomalurina in Cats
Cats, music news, Noise11.com
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
