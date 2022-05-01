Celine Dion Postpones European Tour Due To Ongoing Illness - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has been once again forced to postpone her European tour but this time it is because of an ongoing illness she is yet to recover from.

Celine has been suffering from severe muscle spasms that prevent her from performing.

In a statement Celine Dion said, “I am so sorry, sad to be forced to postpone the shows once again. The first time was obviously because of the pandemic and this time it’s my health that forces me to postpone European tour shows… Feeling a little bit better… but I still have muscle spasms… I have to get fit, healthy so I can give 100% of myself on stage because that’s what you deserve”.

Celine says she is doing a better but “its going very slow”.

Dates for North America were cancelled in January.

“It is very frustrating for me,” she said. “I am getting treatment from my doctor and taking medication but I am still getting some spasms and it is taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped. I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I am just not there yet”.

