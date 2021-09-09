Charlie Watts Wore King Edward VIII Suits - Noise11.com

It turns out the Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was the proud owner of the suits of King Edward VIII.

Edward VIII, the brother of King George VI and uncle of reigning Elizabeth II, abdicated the throne in 1936 when it was forbidden that he marry divorcee Wallis Simpson. In a big Fuck You to the royal family, he stood down and moved to Paris where he married Wallis regardless.

After Charlie Watts died on 24 August, it was revealed that he owned hundreds of custom made suits as well as the collection of suits wore by the former King which he purchased at an auction in Paris, presumably in 1997.

On 8 July, 1997 the New York Times reported:

Included in the sale are the morning coat and trousers the Duke wore on his wedding day, which is estimated to sell for $10,000 to $15,000, and a tropical safari suit with adjustable-length shorts (the Duke’s invention) that he wore on safari in Uganda in 1928. It is estimated to bring $1,500 to $2,000. From the Duchess’s closet will be couture clothes by designers like Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, Schiaparelli and Madame Gres. Also for sale will be accessories like scarfs,

handbags, belts and riding habits.

CNN also reported on the 1997 auction.

Watts was photographed in 2002 wearing one of the suits in 2002 at the Stones press conference in New York on May 7.

