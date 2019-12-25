 Check Out Kylie Minogue’s New Australian Tourism Ad - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue and Adam Hills Tourism Australia ad

Kylie Minogue and Adam Hills Tourism Australia ad

Check Out Kylie Minogue’s New Australian Tourism Ad

by Paul Cashmere on December 26, 2019

in News

Kylie Minogue has made a 3-minute ad for Tourism Australia aims after post-Brexit election Britain.

The lyrics and music were written by Eddie Perfect with vocals by Kylie (and occasionally Adam Hills and a few others.

Cameo appearances:
Adam Hills: Australian comedian and radio and television presenter
Andy Saunders: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars
Ash Barty: Australian professional tennis player
Darren Robertson: Chef and co-owner, Three Blue Ducks
Ian Thorpe: Former Australian Olympic swimmer
Jeff Bennett: Co-owner, Three Blue Ducks
Jordan and Zac Stenmark: Australian models
Kevin Kropinyeri: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars
Magdalena Roze: Meteorologist, presenter and journalist
Reggie and Cassidy Uluru: Indigenous Elders, Mutitjulu Community
Sean Choolburra: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars
Shane Warne: Media personality and former Australian cricketer

Last year, Tourism Australia made a fake Crocodile Dundee trailer ad for the Super Bowl in the USA.

