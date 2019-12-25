Check Out Kylie Minogue’s New Australian Tourism Ad

Kylie Minogue has made a 3-minute ad for Tourism Australia aims after post-Brexit election Britain.

The lyrics and music were written by Eddie Perfect with vocals by Kylie (and occasionally Adam Hills and a few others.

Cameo appearances:

Adam Hills: Australian comedian and radio and television presenter

Andy Saunders: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars

Ash Barty: Australian professional tennis player

Darren Robertson: Chef and co-owner, Three Blue Ducks

Ian Thorpe: Former Australian Olympic swimmer

Jeff Bennett: Co-owner, Three Blue Ducks

Jordan and Zac Stenmark: Australian models

Kevin Kropinyeri: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars

Magdalena Roze: Meteorologist, presenter and journalist

Reggie and Cassidy Uluru: Indigenous Elders, Mutitjulu Community

Sean Choolburra: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars

Shane Warne: Media personality and former Australian cricketer

Last year, Tourism Australia made a fake Crocodile Dundee trailer ad for the Super Bowl in the USA.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments