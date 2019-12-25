Check Out Kylie Minogue’s New Australian Tourism Ad

Kylie Minogue has made a 3-minute ad for Tourism Australia aims after post-Brexit election Britain.
The lyrics and music were written by Eddie Perfect with vocals by Kylie (and occasionally Adam Hills and a few others.
Cameo appearances:
Adam Hills: Australian comedian and radio and television presenter
Andy Saunders: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars
Ash Barty: Australian professional tennis player
Darren Robertson: Chef and co-owner, Three Blue Ducks
Ian Thorpe: Former Australian Olympic swimmer
Jeff Bennett: Co-owner, Three Blue Ducks
Jordan and Zac Stenmark: Australian models
Kevin Kropinyeri: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars
Magdalena Roze: Meteorologist, presenter and journalist
Reggie and Cassidy Uluru: Indigenous Elders, Mutitjulu Community
Sean Choolburra: Comedian, Aboriginal Comedy AllStars
Shane Warne: Media personality and former Australian cricketer
Last year, Tourism Australia made a fake Crocodile Dundee trailer ad for the Super Bowl in the USA.
