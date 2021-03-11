Chocolate Starfish Cover 4 Non Blondes’ ‘What’s Up’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Chocolate Starfish have found another song to cover. This time its 4 Non Blondes 1993 hit ‘What’s Up’.

“We briefly lived in LA in the early 1990s, we had just released You’re So Vain in Australia, and we were letting that take its course,” Adam Thompson says. “What’s Up? was on MTV and I was enamoured with Linda Perry as a quirky female. I remember saying to the boys how much I would love to write with her and how a 4 Non Blondes – Chocolate Starfish tour would be great. That obviously never happened, but the song always remained a favourite staple for me, so unsurprisingly, it surfaced in a crowd sing-along. Who knows… Linda may hear it and my boyhood fantasy might still come true.”

Chocolate Starfish ‘What’s Up’ is the first taste of an all-new Chocolate Starfish album ‘Beautiful Addiction’, due later this year.

The biggest Starfish hit was their cover of Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’, also a hit in 199, the same year that “What’s Up’ was a hit.

Chocolate Starfish recorded ‘You’re So Vain’ 31 years after the Carly original. ‘What’s Up’ comes 28 years after the 4 Non Blondes original.

‘What’s Up’ was written by 4 Non Blondes member Linda Perry. Perry left the band not long after and the band split after just one album ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More’.

Perry went on to become one of the most successful songwriters of the past 30 years. She wrote ‘Get The Party Started’ for Pink, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Candyman’ for Christina Aguilera, ‘Superwoman’ for Alicia Keys and ‘What You Waiting For’ for Gwen Stefani.

