Coachella Co-Founder To Open Los Angeles Record Store - Noise11.com

Paul Tollett, one of the co-founders of Coachella, will open a record store in the Los Angeles suburb of Atwater.

The store has been christened Record Safari Los Angeles. Tollett has taken a 10-year lease on the property.

The building at 3222 Los Feliz Blvd was formerly the Sonora Recorders recording studio. Ben Harper, Rufus Wainwright, Keb Mo, Joe Henry, Emmylou Harris, Manhattan Transfer have recorded at the studio.

Record Safari will host in-stores with artists, min-concerts on the outside and have a few food trucks to feed you as well.

Virgin Megastore closed in Los Angeles in 2007. Tower Records closed in 2006. Amoeba Records in LA recently relocated from its Sunset Blvd address to its new address at 6200 Hollywood Blvd.

Meanwhile in Australia, Nai Palm of Haitus Kaiyote has been named as Record Store Ambassador for 2021.

