Coachella To Announce Postponement To October

Except an announcement from Coachella any moment now moving the music festival from April to October.

With California already placed in a state of Emergency over Coronavirus, large crowd events like Coachella and Stagecoach within the state will have little choice other than to abandon plans for April.

Coachella was also meant to be the launchpad for the Rage Against The Machine reunion.

Last weekend the world’s biggest music conference and festival SXSW was cancelled, not by the festival owners but by the City of Austin. The city acted on local public fears that the 100,000 visitors flying in from all over the world for the conference was a health hazard locally despite the event generating $356 million for the city.

With Coachella expected to follow suit at anytime now, other major events around the world will follow a similar pattern.

Earlier today Simple Minds split their Denmark shows into two to half each audience. They are offering a 7pm and 10pm show instead of just the one.

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival has been cancelled. Word is the Fuji Festival in Japan is on the verge of an announcement as well.

If other countries follow Denmark’s ‘1000 capacity tops’ rule, major concert events and tours will be shut down.

Paul McCartney has a tour of Europe ready to start in May. The Rolling Stones kick off their North American tour on May 8.

