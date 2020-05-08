Coldplay, Rob Thomas And Other Warner International Artists Take Part In ‘Got Ya Back’ Initiative

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, August 08, Annie-Marie, Bazzi, Charli XCX, Coldplay, Death Cab For Cutie, Foals, Gerard Way, Grouplove, Little Dragon, Morgan Evans, Rita Ora, Rob Thomas, Royal Blood, Rudimental and Why Don’t We are all Warner Music artists taking part in ‘Got Ya Back’.

‘Got Ya Back’ is a charity auction benefiting Support Act with 17 unique backpacks customised by each artist.

Some of the artists have added some bonus items. There is a signed drumskin (Coldplay), AAA passes (Rita Ora), polaroids and handwritten journal (Grouplove), a worn t-shirt (Gerard Way) and signed merch (Why Don’t We).

The auction is live now and runs through until Sunday 17 May at 8pm AEST.

https://www.ebay.com.au/str/BidForGood?rt=nc&_oac=1

ABOUT SUPPORT ACT

Support Act is a charity, unique in Australia, working to deliver crisis relief services to artists and those working in the Australian music industry who are facing hardship due to illness, injury, mental health issues or some other crisis that impacts on their ability to work in music.

Established in 1997, Support Act works to provide support in the form of financial assistance, referrals to other support services, a 24/7 confidential Wellbeing Helpline and support for friends and family seeking to raise funds for artists and music workers in crisis through their Help A Mate program. Each request is treated confidentially and with no judgement about people’s circumstances.

Support Act works to raise funds in the form of donations, sponsorships, community fundraising, Help A Mate appeals, events and promotions including Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.

For more information on Support Act, please visit www.supportact.org.au

