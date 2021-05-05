Conan O’Brien Announces The End of ‘Conan’ - Noise11.com

Conan O’Brien’s 30 year tenure as a late night TV show host is coming to an end. ‘Conan’ will end of June 24.

Conan tweeted, “We are winding down our TBS show. The show is to reemerge on HBO sometime in the future with, what I think, will be my fourth program”.

He then added, “Why am I doing this? Why end things at TBS? I’ll tell you because a Buddhist monk once told me that to pick something up you must first put something down. I must be honest with you. He was drunk out of his skull”.

Conan O'Brien has announced that the final episode of TBS' "Conan" will air June 24. After 30 years in late-night comedy, he's leaving for a new show on streaming service HBO Max. https://t.co/oxDFnp9bgl pic.twitter.com/wsL4MewH8y — CNN (@CNN) May 5, 2021

Conan O’Brien was a writer for Saturday Night Live from 1987 to 1991. He became a writer and producer for The Simpsons from 1991 to 1993. There he wrote the episodes ‘Marge vs the Monorail’, ‘Homer Goes To College’ and ‘New Kid On the Block’.

In 1993 Conan was offered ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’ on NBC. It became his job until 2009 when he replaced Jay Leno on The Tonight Show but then left after a dispute put Leno back in charge.

In 2010 Conan developed ‘Conan’ for TBS.

Details of the new HBO show are yet to be announced by it sounds like O’Brien will create a streaming show much like Letterman’s Netflix program.

