Conchata Ferrell aka Berta from Two and a Half Men Dies Aged 77

Conchata Ferrell, who we knew as Berta for all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men, has died from cardiac arrest at the age of 77.

Conchata also starred in LA Law prior to Two and a Half Men but her role as Berta alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer made her one of TV’s most loved characters.

Charlie Sheen called Conchata, “an absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your “people”keeping was perfect”.

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss. Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Conchata appeared in the movies ‘Edward Scissorhands’, ‘Erin Brockovich’ and ‘Mystic Pizza’ as well as television shows ‘Maude’, ‘The Rockford Files’, ‘Good Times’, ‘Knots Landing’ and ‘Matlock’.

Adam Sandler said, “RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family”.

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments