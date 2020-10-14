 Conchata Ferrell aka Berta from Two and a Half Men Dies Aged 77 - Noise11.com
Conchata Ferrell aka Berta from Two and a Half Men Dies Aged 77

by Paul Cashmere on October 14, 2020

in News

Conchata Ferrell, who we knew as Berta for all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men, has died from cardiac arrest at the age of 77.

Conchata also starred in LA Law prior to Two and a Half Men but her role as Berta alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer made her one of TV’s most loved characters.

Charlie Sheen called Conchata, “an absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your “people”keeping was perfect”.

Conchata appeared in the movies ‘Edward Scissorhands’, ‘Erin Brockovich’ and ‘Mystic Pizza’ as well as television shows ‘Maude’, ‘The Rockford Files’, ‘Good Times’, ‘Knots Landing’ and ‘Matlock’.

Adam Sandler said, “RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family”.

