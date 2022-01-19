David Roy Williams To Present Songs For Suzanne The Music and Poetry and Leonard Cohen - Noise11.com

Melbourne promoter David Roy Williams has gathered some of the cities finest performers for the special event ‘Songs For Suzanna The Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen’ to be presented at the Palais Theatre in June.

The cast performing the songs of Cohen is Debra Byrne, Henry Wagons, Rebecca Barnard, Delsinki, Alma Zygier, Mozë with the voice of Leonard Cohen incorporated into the show.

The singers will be backed by Xani Kolac on violin who is also the shows musical director. Stu Thomas of both Kim Salmon and Dave Graney bands is also in the ensemble with Ben Dix and Dan McKay.

Songs For Suzanne, the Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen is on June 3 at the Palais Theatre St Kilda.

Canadian songwriter Leonard Cohen died on 7 November 2016. Cohen’s first album ‘Songs of Leonard Cohen’ was released in 1967. It featured the song ‘Suzanne’, inspired by his plutonic relationship with dancer Suzanne Verdal.

Cohen’s songs include ‘Bird On A Wire’ (covered by Joe Cocker), ‘Famous Blue Raincoat’ and ‘First We Take Manhattan’ (covered by Jennifer Warnes) and his best known song ‘Hallelujah’ (covered by k.d. lang and Jeff Buckley).

