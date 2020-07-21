Deep Purple To Release 21st Album ‘Whoosh’

Deep Purple will release their 21st studio album ‘Whoosh’ in August 2020.

Ian Gillan, Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Don Airey and Steve Morse. Paice is the only original member of the band since the first album ‘Shades of Deep Purple’ in 1968. Ian Gillan and Roger Glover joined for the iconic ‘Deep Purple In Rock’ album, the album featuring Gillian’s scream on ‘Child In Time’, arguably the greatest scream in rock. Gillan replaced original singer Rod Evans and Glover replaced bass player Nick Simper.

Steve Morse has been with Deep Purple since the 1995 album ‘Bombay Calling’. Don Airey joined in 2001 replacing original member Jon Lord. ‘Whoosh’ is his fifth album for the band.

Of ‘Whoosh’ Ian Gillian says, “Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple” was the half-joking motto in the studio after the first songs made it clear that Ezrin and Purple were on a path to creating an album pushing the boundaries of time, while voicing their resentment about the current situation of the world and addressing all generations.

“Whoosh is an onomatopoeic word that, when viewed through one end of a radio-telescope, describes the transient nature of humanity on Earth; and, through the other end from a closer perspective, illustrates the career of Deep Purple.”

‘Whoosh’ will be released on 7 August 2020.

