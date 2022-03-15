Dionne Warwick Says Its Time To Rename Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame - Noise11.com

Dionne Warwick has called for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be renamed.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the music icon was asked how she felt about her nomination for the Class of 2022.

“I’m not a rock and roller. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as I grew to know it many, many years ago was specifically for rock and roll acts,” the Walk On By hitmaker explained. “I feel now, especially when I hear that Dolly Parton was nominated, they should rename the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and call it The Music Hall of Fame. It would bring so many other genres into it… why not?”

This year marks the second time Dionne has been nominated for the prestigious music museum. Other artists in the running include Eminem, Lionel Richie, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest. Inductees will be announced in May.

While country star Dolly was included in the original list of nominees, she revealed on Monday that she had withdrawn her name from the ballot as she didn’t feel as if she had earned the right to be considered for induction.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

