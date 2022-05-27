Disney Release Sex Pistols Official Trailer - Noise11.com

Disney has premiered the official trailer for the upcoming Sex Pistols biopic mini-series ‘Pistol’.

The six-part ‘Pistol’ will premiere on Disney+ on 31 May. The series is directed by Danny Boyle, who made ‘Trainspotting’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ’28 Days’ and ‘Yesterday’.

The series was made without the approval of Sex Pistols singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) who calls it “The most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure”. The series is approved by Pistols members Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and by the estate of John Ritchie (Sid Vicious).

