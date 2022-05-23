‘Elvis’ Movie Soundtrack Artists Revealed - Noise11.com

The list of artists to be featured on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ has been revealed. Eminem, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Australia’s PNAU and Tame Impala have contributed to the movie.

Kacey Musgrave has confirmed she is performing ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ in the movie. Maneskin’s version of ‘If I Can Dream’ is in the trailer.

Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’ has already been released.

Eminem and Ceelo Green have recorded a song ‘The King and I’, produced by Dr Dre.

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker and Blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr will play Blues singer Arthur Crudup who wrote Elvis’ first single ‘That’s All Right’.

‘Elvis’ opens 24 June 2022.

