Lisa Marie Presley Suffers Cardiac Arrest - Noise11.com

Lisa Marie Presley is in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Presley attended the Golden Globes just days earlier to support the nominations for the Baz Luhrmann movie ‘Elvis’ and the actor who played Elvis, Austin Butler. She also attended the ‘Elvis’ party in Formosa the night before with her daughter Riley Keough. Keough lives with her mother.

The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley collapsed at her home in Calabasas in California. Paramedics were called and she was rushed to hospital with her mother by her side.

In a statement Priscilla Presley has said, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time”.

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

-Priscilla Presley pic.twitter.com/j5oNfNMYJx — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2023

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

