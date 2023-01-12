 Lisa Marie Presley Suffers Cardiac Arrest - Noise11.com
Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley Suffers Cardiac Arrest

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2023

in News

Lisa Marie Presley is in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Presley attended the Golden Globes just days earlier to support the nominations for the Baz Luhrmann movie ‘Elvis’ and the actor who played Elvis, Austin Butler. She also attended the ‘Elvis’ party in Formosa the night before with her daughter Riley Keough. Keough lives with her mother.

The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley collapsed at her home in Calabasas in California. Paramedics were called and she was rushed to hospital with her mother by her side.

In a statement Priscilla Presley has said, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rat Pack Reloaded
The Rat Pack Revisted To Play In Sydney and Melbourne

David Malek, Martin Crewes and Zoy Frangos will perform Rat Pack Reloaded in Melbourne and Sydney over the coming week.

November 9, 2022
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis

Bob Dylan paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at his show in Nottingham, England this week, performing ‘I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye’.

November 2, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis at the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announce on May 17, 2022 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville.
Jerry Lee Lewis Passes At Age 87 (Official)

The death of Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has been officially announced, following rumours of his passing two days ago.

October 29, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis
TMZ Incorrectly Kills Off Jerry Lee Lewis

US gossip site TMZ has incorrectly killed off Rock and Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis.

October 27, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis
Kris Kristofferson Accepts Jerry Lee Lewis Country Music Hall of Fame Honor

The legend Jerry Lee Lewis has finally been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill to accept the award in person.

October 20, 2022
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Baz Luhrmann Still Plans To Release The Britney Spears Elvis Presley Mash-Up

Baz Luhrmann is hoping to release a much-loved mash-up of Elvis Presley's 'Viva Las Vegas' and Britney Spears' 'Toxic'.

September 24, 2022
Louis Armstrong "Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule"
Louis Armstrong First Ever Christmas Album To Be Released

For the first time ever a Louis Armstrong Christmas album will be released.

September 19, 2022