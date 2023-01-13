 BREAKING NEWS: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 - Noise11.com
BREAKING NEWS: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2023

in News

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, is dead at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in California.

Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes Awards just two days ago with her mother Priscilla to support the nominations for the Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ movie.

Lisa Marie was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California. She was taken to hospital by paramedics with her mother Priscilla and daughter Riley by her side.

Lisa Marie recorded three albums, ‘To Whom It May Concern’ in 2003 (no 5, USA), ‘Now What’ in 2005 (no 9, USA) and ‘Storm and Grace’ in 2012 (no 45, USA). The first album also generated the hit song ‘Lights Out’ (no 16, UK, no 29, Australia).

Lisa Marie was married four times, first to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, then Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004 and Michael Lockwood to 2006 to 2021. She appeared in the video for Jackson’s ‘You Are Not Alone’.

Lisa Marie also appeared in the 2006 Johnny Cash video ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’.

Lisa Marie was 9 years old when her father Elvis Presley died in 1977. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27 in Calabasas, California, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a breaking story – More to come.

