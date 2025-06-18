British India Premiere First Song In Eight Years ‘The Gospel of Luke’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s British India have reformed with their first new music in eight years and a national tour to go with it.
The new song is called ‘The Gospel of Luke’.
“All I want to do is play live rock n roll, it’s my lifeblood, which is why we kept playing gigs, but my urge to write songs just wasn’t there,” Declan Melia says. “Then one day, out of the blue, I picked up my guitar and ‘The Gospel of Luke’ appeared.”
The new song comes from a revised line-up with Jack Tosi replacing guitarist Nic Wilson. The song was recorded at Melbourne’s Sing Sing Studios with longtime producer Glenn Goldsmith and engineer Aaron Dobos.
British India released six albums between 2007 and 2017. The last album was ‘Forgetting The Future’. The band’s biggest hit was ‘Run The Red Light’ from 2007.
BRITISH INDIA
THE GOSPEL OF LUKE TOUR DATES
Thursday 11 September – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast QLD
Friday 12 September – Crowbar, Brisbane QLD
Saturday 13 September – Sol Bar, Sunshine Coast QLD
Friday 19 September – King St Warehouse, Newcastle NSW
Saturday 20 September – Crowbar, Sydney NSW
Thursday 25 September – Pelly Bar, Frankston VIC
Friday 26 September – The Oaks Hotel, Albion Park Rail NSW
Saturday 27 September – Fun Time Pony, Canberra ACT
Thursday 2 October – Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC
Friday 3 October – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 4 October – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Thursday 9 October – The Tambrey, Karratha WA
Friday 10 October – The Rosemount, Perth WA
Saturday 11 October – Prince of Wales, Bunbury WA
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook