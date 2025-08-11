Bernard Fanning Prepares A 20th Anniversary Celebration Of His Debut Solo Album 'Tea & Sympathy' - Noise11.com

Bernard’s Fanning first solo album ‘Tea & Sympathy’ will turn 20 on October 31, 2025. The day won’t go unnoticed. Bernard will perform a one-off show in his hometown Brisbane on the night to mark the occasion.

Bernard said, “I’m so proud to celebrate this record. I really had no expectations for it to be anything but a little side project to keep me busy while Powderfinger was on a break. Although the breakout song Wish You Well has an optimistic facade, the overall sentiment of heartbreak and the simplicity of the instrumentation really struck a chord with people.

“The songs came from such a raw and honest place, so I guess that’s why. A whistleable melody and a bit of toe-tappin’ never hurt anybody either.” he added.

“It’s a full circle moment to return to QPAC with some surprise guests on 31 October, where I played on the original Tea & Sympathy tour. Come and sing along with us and help support Youngcare.”

There will also be a 20th anniversary reissue of the album with a bonus album added:

Bonus Album Tracklisting:

1. For You And I

2. Steady Job (Demo)

3. Watch Over Me feat. Kasey Chambers & Clare Bowditch

4. Songbird (Acoustic)

5. Believe (performed by The Paper Kites)

6. Weekend of Mystery

7. Thrill Is Gone (Acoustic)

8. What A Fool I’ve Been

9. Songbird (performed by Jem & Troy Cassar-Daley)

10. Shelter For My Soul

In October 2005, Bernard Fanning stepped away from the shadow of his band Powderfinger and into a more personal, reflective light. His debut solo album, Tea & Sympathy, was more than just a side project, it was a creative exhale, a chance to explore softer colours in his musical palette after years of fronting one of Australia’s biggest rock bands.

At the time, Powderfinger was on hiatus after the global success of Vulture Street. Fanning, still processing the death of his brother and the end of a long-term relationship, sought solace in music that was gentler, more stripped back, and emotionally open. Drawing on folk, country, soul, and classic singer-songwriter influences, Tea & Sympathy became a deeply personal document, an album that traded rock swagger for lyrical intimacy.

The record’s lead single, Wish You Well, became an instant Australian classic. With its bright melody and deceptively upbeat delivery, it masked the bitterness of heartbreak with singalong charm.

Other tracks, like the tender Songbird and the quietly devastating Watch Over Me, revealed Fanning’s gift for crafting emotional landscapes with understated arrangements and poetic nuance.

Recorded primarily in Los Angeles with producer Tchad Blake, the album carried a warm, analogue feel that contrasted with the polished rock production of Powderfinger’s later work. Acoustic guitars, pedal steel, piano, and harmonies created an organic soundscape that gave the songs room to breathe. Fanning’s voice—familiar yet newly exposed—was the centrepiece, rich with the weariness and wisdom of lived experience.

Upon release, Tea & Sympathy debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart and went on to achieve multi-platinum sales. It swept the 2006 ARIA Awards, winning Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Best Adult Contemporary Album, cementing Fanning’s reputation as more than just the voice of Powderfinger.

It was a testament to his ability to connect, no matter the musical setting.

Over the past two decades, the album has endured not just as a moment in Fanning’s career, but as a beloved part of Australia’s musical fabric. Many fans still recall Tea & Sympathy as the soundtrack to personal turning points—road trips, break-ups, new beginnings—mirroring the life changes that inspired it.

Its songs have aged gracefully, their themes of love, loss, and resilience resonating just as strongly in 2025 as they did in 2005.

Looking back, Tea & Sympathy was a bold move at the height of Fanning’s fame. It could have been seen as a detour, but in hindsight it was a necessary evolution—one that expanded his artistry and enriched his legacy. It reminded audiences that great songwriting doesn’t always need volume; sometimes the quietest moments carry the most weight.

Twenty years on, the album stands as a gentle masterpiece, a reminder of a time when one of Australia’s most recognisable voices chose to whisper instead of shout—and in doing so, was heard more clearly than ever.

Tea & Sympathy tracklisting:

1. Thrill is Gone

The album opens on a reflective note, setting the tone for the journey ahead. A mid-tempo blend of acoustic guitar and understated rhythm, it speaks of emotional weariness and acceptance. Fanning’s delivery feels both resigned and warm, as if he’s inviting listeners into a safe space to process change.

2. Wish You Well

The breakout single, Wish You Well is deceptively upbeat. Its jangly acoustic strum and bright hook disguise a song about parting ways, delivering bittersweet sentiments with singalong charm. It remains one of Fanning’s most enduring solo hits.

3. Not Finished Just Yet

This track feels like a gentle pep talk—to himself as much as to the listener. Hints of country slide guitar and steady percussion give it a sense of forward momentum, countering the reflective mood with a quiet optimism.

4. Songbird

One of the album’s emotional highlights, Songbird is delicate and stripped back, with soft guitar picking and a heartfelt vocal. It’s a simple yet intimate expression of love and admiration, timeless in its sincerity.

5. Believe

Here, Fanning leans into gospel-inspired piano and organ textures. The song builds with a sense of resolve, its chorus encouraging faith—whether in love, life, or personal resilience.

6. Which Way Home

Evocative of long drives and open roads, this track marries folk storytelling with a hint of country twang. It’s about direction—literal and metaphorical—and the search for a place of belonging.

7. Wash Me Clean

The mood turns more introspective here. Sparse instrumentation leaves room for Fanning’s voice to carry themes of redemption and renewal, as if cleansing away the dust of the past.

8. Watch Over Me

Perhaps the album’s most poignant moment, written in memory of Fanning’s late brother. Its gentle arrangement, almost lullaby-like, frames lyrics that are both a farewell and a blessing.

9. Sleeping Rough

A gritty folk-blues number with earthy textures, it explores life’s hardships with empathy. The rhythm has a slight restlessness, mirroring the unsettled life of its subject.

10. The Strangest Thing

A more playful, groove-driven track, bringing lightness before the album’s closing moments. Its lyrical quirks add a touch of personality amidst the reflective tone.

11. Further Down the Road

The closer offers quiet optimism. With stripped-back guitar and a calming vocal, it feels like the curtain call on a personal chapter—looking ahead with hope, even if the path is uncertain.

Powderfinger, one of Australia’s biggest rock bands of the 90s, officially disbanded in 2010 after a farewell tour, and despite enormous fan interest, they have resisted the lure of a full-scale reunion. The main reason is that the band members, Bernard Fanning, Ian Haug, Darren Middleton, John Collins, and Jon Coghill, ended things on their own terms, at a high point in their career, and have repeatedly said they don’t want to tarnish that legacy.

Unlike many bands that split due to conflict, Powderfinger’s decision was amicable. They were still selling out arenas, their albums continued to top charts, and they had a loyal following, but they felt they had said what they needed to say musically. The band didn’t want to become a nostalgia act or release music for the sake of it. Each member had personal and creative goals beyond Powderfinger, with Fanning moving to Spain and focusing on solo work, Haug joining The Church, and others exploring side projects and business ventures.

In 2020, they briefly reunited for One Night Lonely, a streamed charity concert during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising money for Beyond Blue and Support Act. However, they made it clear this was a one-off, not the start of a comeback. They valued the chance to play together again for a good cause, but didn’t want it to lead to expectations of a permanent return.

The enduring appeal of Powderfinger’s catalogue, coupled with the respect between the members, means they have the luxury of leaving fans with a pristine memory of the band’s prime years. For them, preserving that history outweighs any financial or commercial incentives. In short, Powderfinger have never got back together because they don’t need to, their legacy is intact exactly as it is.

