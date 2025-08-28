 Eminem’s Lost Track ‘Everybody’s Looking At Me’ Surfaces on New STANS Soundtrack - Noise11.com
Eminem Stans

Eminem Stans

Eminem’s Lost Track ‘Everybody’s Looking At Me’ Surfaces on New STANS Soundtrack

by Noise11.com on August 28, 2025

in News

Eminem has dug deep into the vault to unearth a lost cut from his The Eminem Show era. The newly released song, Everybody’s Looking At Me, has officially surfaced as part of the soundtrack to his new documentary STANS, now streaming on Paramount+.

The track is a long-speculated gem among Eminem diehards. Rumours of its existence first spread in fan forums two decades ago, where snippets from Funkmaster Flex’s 2002 freestyle suggested an unreleased full version was hiding in Shady’s archives. Now, in 2025, the wait is over.

Produced by Eminem’s closest collaborator, Dr. Dre, Everybody’s Looking At Me instantly snaps back to the rapper’s most explosive period. The track opens with the same fiery freestyle that Flex dropped in the summer of 2002 before morphing into a fully fleshed-out Dre production, dripping in menacing beats and Shady’s signature verbal venom.

Thematically, the song is a time capsule of the chaotic world Eminem was living in at the height of his fame. Lyrically, he tackles the suffocating gaze of celebrity life, the relentless press intrusion, and the feeling of being trapped under a microscope. The song borrows elements from The Kiss (Skit), a controversial interlude on The Eminem Show, fuelling speculation that the track was indeed meant for the 2002 album but was ultimately shelved.

Fans now have closure. Two decades later, the complete song finally steps into the light, cementing itself as one of the most intriguing rediscoveries of Eminem’s career.

Everybody’s Looking At Me is just one piece of a carefully curated soundtrack that blends Eminem classics with rare cuts and fan favourites. The STANS: The Official Soundtrack serves as both an introduction to new listeners and a nostalgic journey for those who have followed his career since Infinite and The Slim Shady LP.

The soundtrack includes defining moments like Not Afraid and the haunting Stan (featuring Dido), alongside tracks that map Eminem’s turbulent path through fame, addiction, recovery, and legacy. For long-time Shady fans, it’s both a playlist of his evolution and a sonic companion to the themes explored in the film.

STANS: The Official Soundtrack Tracklist
Everybody’s Looking At Me (previously unreleased)
Stan (feat. Dido)
The Real Slim Shady
Lose Yourself
Not Afraid
Without Me
Love the Way You Lie (feat. Rihanna)
Cleanin’ Out My Closet
Sing for the Moment
Rap God
Mockingbird
Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

The soundtrack is tied to Stans, a new documentary that Eminem not only produced but also narrates. The film examines the phenomenon of fandom through the lens of Eminem’s most devoted followers, who adopted the name “Stans” after his 2000 hit. Over time, the word “Stan” has slipped into global slang to describe obsessive fans of any artist, but the origins remain firmly Shady’s.

The film mixes archival footage with contemporary interviews from Eminem, Dr. Dre, Ed Sheeran, and other cultural figures influenced by the Detroit rapper. More than a biography, Stans is a study of the cultural footprint Eminem has left behind, not just as a best-selling artist, but as a figure who shaped conversations around fame, obsession, addiction, and resilience.
In one of the most vulnerable moments in the documentary, Eminem revisits the darkest period of his life. He speaks candidly about his descent into prescription pill addiction and the overdose that nearly ended his career and his life.

“I got into this vicious cycle of, ‘I’m depressed so I need more pills,’” Eminem recalls in the film.

“Then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing. I woke up in the hospital with tubes in me and I couldn’t move. After that, I knew, I’m gonna die if I don’t do something.”
That brush with death became the catalyst for Eminem’s eventual recovery and the creative renaissance that followed with Relapse, Recovery, and beyond.

Now 52, Marshall Mathers has become both an elder statesman of hip-hop and a cultural icon who continues to defy expectations. The release of Everybody’s Looking At Me underscores just how deep his vault runs, while Stans offers fans — and critics — a chance to reassess his impact on music and culture.

Stans is streaming now on Paramount+, with STANS: The Official Soundtrack available on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

With a lost track finally unearthed, a definitive soundtrack released, and a brutally honest documentary now available, 2025 is shaping up to be another pivotal year in Eminem’s extraordinary story.

