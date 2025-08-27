Tom Curtain Releases Here’s To You Album and Announces National Tour - Noise11.com

Tom Curtain has built a career out of telling the stories of rural and regional Australia. A multiple Golden Guitar winner, horseman, outback entertainer, and founder of the Katherine Outback Experience, Curtain is as comfortable in the saddle as he is on the stage. With his sixth studio album Here’s To You set for release on 22 August 2025 via ABC Music, Curtain once again shines a spotlight on the people, landscapes and experiences that make the bush what it is.

The first taste of the record is the title track Here’s To You (out 8 August), a soaring duet with Laura Frank that celebrates everyday Australians, the blue-collar workers, farmers, parents and community members who keep going no matter the challenges. “It’s my best work yet,” Curtain says. “Every song on this album has come from the road, from people I’ve met and stories I’ve been told. It’s about resilience, community, humour, and the incredible spirit of the outback.”

Born and raised on a cattle farm in Kumbia, Queensland, Curtain cut his teeth working stock camps across the Northern Territory. It was there, amongst the heat, dust and isolation, that he found his voice as a songwriter. His music has always been about more than melodies, it is storytelling with a deep connection to people and place.

His unique blend of music and horsemanship took form through Katherine Outback Experience, a tourism venture that showcases life on the land through live shows featuring horses, dogs, and music. The venture went on to win multiple national tourism awards and provided a platform for Curtain to take his music to audiences in some of the most remote communities in the country.

Here’s To You — The Album

Curtain’s new album features ten songs that span heartfelt ballads, anthems of resilience, and the kind of bush humour he’s become known for. Produced by Garth Porter (of Sherbet fame) and Luke O’Shea, Here’s To You also features contributions from some of Australian country music’s finest voices including Laura Frank, Sara Storer, Lyn Bowtell, Ashleigh Dallas, and Matt Scullion.

The album balances weighty themes with uplifting energy, never straying far from Curtain’s ethos: telling the truth of the land and the people who live on it.

To launch Here’s To You, Curtain will once again load up his horses, dogs, and band to embark on a sprawling national tour through Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria.

The tour kicks off on 10 October in Mount Isa and runs through to March 2026, with more dates expected to follow.

https://www.tomcurtain.com.au

Tom Curtain Here’s To You 2025–26 Tour Dates

Fri 10 Oct – Mount Isa Campdraft Ground – Mount Isa, QLD

Sat 11 Oct – Julia Creek Campdraft Ground – Julia Creek, QLD

Sun 12 Oct – Hughenden Showground – Hughenden, QLD

Fri 17 Oct – Dalrymple Equestrian Complex – Charters Towers, QLD

Sat 18 Oct – Bartlett Park – Townsville, QLD

Sun 19 Oct – Ingham Showground – Ingham, QLD

Fri 24 Oct – Tully Performance Horse Centre – Tully, QLD

Sat 25 Oct – Gordonvale Polocrosse Grounds – Gordonvale, QLD

Sun 26 Oct – Malanda Showgrounds – Malanda, QLD

Fri 31 Oct – Ayr Showgrounds – Ayr, QLD

Sat 1 Nov – Bowen Turf Club – Bowen, QLD

Sun 2 Nov – Mackay & District Hack & Pony Club – Eton, QLD

Fri 7 Nov – Comet Showgrounds – Comet, QLD

Sat 8 Nov – The Caves Showgrounds – The Caves, QLD

Sun 9 Nov – Calliope Rodeo Grounds – Calliope, QLD

Fri 21 Nov – Monto Showgrounds – Monto, QLD

Sat 22 Nov – Dallarnil Showgrounds – Dallarnil, QLD

Sun 23 Nov – Fraser Coast Sports & Rec Precinct – Hervey Bay, QLD

Fri 28 Nov – Kenilworth Showgrounds – Kenilworth, QLD

Sat 29 Nov – Kilcoy Campdraft Grounds – Kilcoy, QLD

Sun 30 Nov – Fig Tree Pocket Equestrian Club – Fig Tree Pocket, QLD

Fri 5 Dec – Boonah Showground – Boonah, QLD

Sat 6 Dec – Pittsworth Showground – Pittsworth, QLD

Fri 12 Dec – Wandoan Showground – Wandoan, QLD

Sat 13 Dec – Kumbia Race Club – Kumbia, QLD

Fri 2 Jan – Stanthorpe Showground – Stanthorpe, QLD

Sat 3 Jan – Casino Showground – Casino, NSW

Sun 4 Jan – Copmanhurst Showgrounds – Copmanhurst, NSW

Sat 10 Jan – Wingham Showground – Wingham, NSW

Fri 16 Jan – Morisset Park Showground – Morisset, NSW

Sat 17 Jan – Denman Pony Club – Denman, NSW

Wed 21 Jan – Longyard Hotel – Tamworth, NSW

Fri 30 Jan – Geurie Campdraft Ground – Geurie, NSW

Sat 31 Jan – Cudal Showground – Cudal, NSW

Fri 6 Feb – Camden Showground – Camden, NSW

Fri 13 Feb – Harden Rodeo Ground – Harden, NSW

Sat 14 Feb – Condobolin Pony Club – Condobolin, NSW

Sun 15 Feb – Rankin Springs Pony Club – Rankin Springs, NSW

Fri 20 Feb – The Rock Showgrounds – The Rock, NSW

Sat 21 Feb – Cobram Showgrounds – Cobram, VIC

Sun 22 Feb – Kerang Showgrounds – Kerang, VIC

Fri 27 Feb – Manangatang Showgrounds – Manangatang, VIC

Sat 28 Feb – Amphitheatre Recreation Grounds – Amphitheatre, VIC

Fri 6 Mar – Benalla Pony Club – Benalla, VIC

Fri 27 Mar – Alvie Showground – Alvie, VIC

(Further dates to be announced)

Curtain’s commitment to touring regional and remote communities has made him one of the most connected performers in Australia. Producer Garth Porter summed it up:

“Tom is out there, all over Australia, through the good and the bad, in tough times and not so tough times. He listens to the stories, he is inspired by the spirit that prevails, and the courage and compassion he finds everywhere he goes. His songs and music speak of what he learns every step of the way.”

With Here’s To You, Curtain has captured those stories once again, weaving them into an album that feels both deeply personal and universally Australian.

Tom Curtain Discography

Smack Bang! (2004)

Heatwave (2007)

Territory Time (2017)

We’re Still Here (2019)

Nothin’s Gonna Stop Us (2021)

Here’s To You (2025)

