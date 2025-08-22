Cookin’ on 3 Burners Fire It Up With Cookin’ The Books - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s deep funk heavyweights Cookin’ on 3 Burners are back with a brand new double-sided 7”, the first taste of their forthcoming studio album Cookin’ The Books (out October 31 on Soul Messin’ Records).

“This release captures us in our element,” says founding member and Hammond maestro Jake Mason. “It’s about chasing that moment in the room when the groove locks, and then giving it a little bit more.”

Already championed by BBC6’s Craig Charles, praised by Dusty Groove and Wax Poetics, and set up for a global tour in 2026, Cookin’ The Books is shaping up as one of the group’s definitive statements.

Formed in 1997, Cookin’ on 3 Burners emerged out of Melbourne’s fertile jazz and funk underground. Built around the core of Jake Mason (Hammond organ/keys), Lance Ferguson (guitar) and Ivan Khatchoyan (drums), the trio carved out a reputation for tight, fiery grooves that drew equally from classic Stax soul, 70s funk, and Australian pub rock grit.

Over the years, the lineup has rotated but the spirit has remained consistent, always Hammond-led, always groove-driven, and always about playing live with energy and sweat.

Their early gigs around Fitzroy and Brunswick soon grew into festival slots, international tours and a series of acclaimed recordings.

Cookin’ on 3 Burners quickly became standard bearers of Australia’s “deep funk” scene alongside contemporaries like The Bamboos. Their music has since travelled far beyond Melbourne’s clubs, crossing into radio, film, and the global streaming world.

At the centre of the group is Jake Mason, whose Hammond organ is the band’s beating heart. Mason is not only a founding member but also one of Australia’s busiest and most versatile musicians.

Beyond Cookin’ on 3 Burners, Mason has led the Jake Mason Trio, showcasing his jazz chops, and has worked across a wide spectrum of projects as a composer, producer and session player. His music has appeared in TV, film and advertising worldwide, bringing his vintage sound to new audiences. He was also recently spotted in Richard Clapton’s band.

Mason’s ability to balance technical mastery with gut-level groove has made him a cornerstone of Australia’s soul/funk community. His songwriting has also been pivotal to the band’s success, with his riffs and arrangements giving Cookin’ on 3 Burners their unmistakable character.

While at their core an instrumental trio, Cookin’ on 3 Burners have regularly teamed with powerhouse vocalists, helping define their sound across different eras. Tex Perkins (of The Cruel Sea) guested early on. Kylie Auldist became one of their most prominent collaborators, fronting many recordings and live shows. Stella Angelico has also been a longtime fixture.

Other guests have included Harry Angus (The Cat Empire), Danielle Caruana (Mama Kin), and Simon Burke.

But perhaps their most famous vocal partnership came with UK singer Kylie Auldist on the track “This Girl”, later remixed by French DJ Kungs into a 2016 global chart hit.

Originally released in 2009 on the album Soul Messin’, “This Girl” was a Cookin’ on 3 Burners track featuring Kylie Auldist on vocals. The song had underground success in Australia and Europe, earning spins on funk and soul radio shows.

But in 2016, the French producer Kungs remixed the track into a tropical house anthem.

Retitled “Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – This Girl,” it exploded worldwide, topping charts in over 10 countries including France and Germany, reaching No. 2 in the UK, and breaking into the US Billboard Hot 100.

To date, the track has amassed over 2 billion streams across platforms, making it one of the most successful Australian funk exports ever. It also sparked renewed global interest in the band’s back catalogue, introducing millions to their Hammond-fueled soul.

Most recently, the original “This Girl” found a fresh audience when it was featured in Jurassic World: Rebirth, cementing its place in pop culture.

Discography – Albums

Cookin’ on 3 Burners have built a strong catalogue over nearly three decades, blending instrumental workouts with guest-driven vocal numbers. Key releases include:

Baked, Broiled and Fried (2000) – debut release, raw and Hammond-heavy.

Doublebarrel (2005) – expanded their sound with more vocal collaborations.

Soul Messin’ (2009) – included “This Girl,” cementing their reputation.

Blind Bet (2014) – a darker, cinematic funk record with broader textures.

Lab Experiments Vol. 1 & 2 (2017–2018) – playful, groove-based explorations.

One of the Ones (2020) – a matured sound, balancing deep funk with modern soul.

Cookin’ The Books (2025) – upcoming release, heralded by the new 7”.

The new 7” encapsulates the dual personality of Cookin’ on 3 Burners: raw instrumental funk and deep vocal soul.

Side A: “Cookin’ The Books” – a stripped-down Hammond jam that puts Mason’s organ front and centre, backed by drums that hit hard and guitar licks that snap with attitude.

Side B: “Give A Little Bit More (feat. Stella Angelico)” – a timeless soul tune with a message of generosity and empathy, framed by Angelico’s commanding vocal and lush horn arrangements.

The full album, due October 31, promises to expand on these ideas, and with international press already buzzing, it’s set to reach far beyond Australian shores.

Cookin’ on 3 Burners have toured extensively in Europe, Asia and North America, building loyal audiences from London to Tokyo. Their live shows – sweaty, relentless, and built on extended Hammond jams – have become essential for funk and soul fans worldwide.

With their upcoming 2026 world tour, the group will again showcase why they’ve become one of Australia’s most enduring musical exports.

Cookin’ The Books 7” is out August 22 on Soul Messin’ Records, available in limited edition black vinyl and digital formats. The full album arrives October 31, with a global tour to follow in 2026.

