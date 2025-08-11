The Lumineers Cover Billy Joel Classic During Automatic World Tour - Noise11.com

The Lumineers have been performing the Billy Joel classic ‘New York State of Mind’ as part of their Automatic World Tour.

The Lumineers version of the Joel classic has appeared 12 times to date on the tour with its latest performance in Los Angeles on Saturday (9 August 2025).

Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” suits The Lumineers beautifully because its soulful storytelling and rich imagery align with their heartfelt, rootsy style. The song’s reflective mood allows room for Wesley Schultz’s emotive, textured vocals to shine, while the stripped-back arrangement could be reimagined with the band’s signature acoustic warmth and harmonies. Lyrically, its timeless love letter to New York resonates with The Lumineers’ knack for evoking place and nostalgia. By blending folk instrumentation with the song’s jazzy undertones, they could give it a fresh yet respectful reinterpretation, making it feel both intimate and anthemic in their hands.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Billy Joel And So It Goes Executive Director Steve Cohen:

Covers are popular inclusions to a Lumineers setlist. On the Automatic tour so far they have covered Talking Heads ‘This Must Be The Place’, Tom Petty & The Heartbreaks ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’, The Rolling Stones ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’.

The deluxe edition of the ‘Automatic’ album features a cover of the Leon Russell classic ‘A Song For You’.

And the Stephen King TV series ‘The Institute’ features The Lumineers version of Tears For Fears’ ‘Shout’ as its opening theme.

THE LUMINEERS

AUTOMATIC (DELUXE EDITION)

(Dualtone)

Release Date: Friday, June 27

Tracklist:

Same Old Song

Asshole

Strings

Automatic

You’re All I Got

Plasticine

Ativan

Keys On The Table

Better Day

Sunflowers

So Long

A Song For You *

Same Old Song (Acoustic) *

Asshole (Acoustic) *

Plasticine (Acoustic) *

So Long (Acoustic) *

* DELUXE EDITION BONUS

The Lumineers have become one of the defining acts of the 21st-century folk revival, blending heartfelt storytelling with raw, acoustic-driven arrangements. Emerging from Denver in the early 2010s, their breakout hit “Ho Hey” introduced a global audience to their intimate yet anthemic sound. At a time when popular music was dominated by electronic production, The Lumineers reconnected listeners with organic instrumentation, warm harmonies, and lyrics that carried emotional weight.

Their music draws from American folk, rock, and roots traditions, yet it feels timeless rather than nostalgic. Albums like Cleopatra and III showcase their ability to weave narratives through song, often exploring themes of love, loss, addiction, and resilience. The band’s stripped-back approach—eschewing excess for authenticity—has made their work resonate deeply with audiences seeking sincerity in modern music.

Beyond commercial success, The Lumineers have influenced a new wave of indie-folk artists and helped keep acoustic storytelling relevant in the streaming era. Their live performances, marked by communal energy and heartfelt delivery, create a shared experience that feels both personal and universal. In a landscape that often prioritizes volume over vulnerability, The Lumineers stand as champions of music that speaks softly but stays with you.

The Lumineers have announced Australia and New Zealand dates for 2026.

THE LUMINEERS

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

JANUARY 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/thelumineers

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 14 August (11am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 15 August (12pm local time)

New Zealand:

Saturday 3 January, Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday 6 January, Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Australia:

Friday 9 January, Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 13 January, Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 16 January, Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 18 January, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 21 January, RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Lumineers, 9 August 2025, Los Angeles:

Same Old Song

Flowers in Your Hair

Angela

You’re All I Got

A.M. RADIO

Asshole

Charlie Boy

Plasticine

Donna

Ho Hey

Dead Sea

BRIGHTSIDE

Sleep on the Floor

Gloria

Salt and the Sea (with Tom Odell)

Keys on the Table

WHERE WE ARE

Slow It Down

Strings

Automatic

Ophelia

Big Parade

Leader of the Landslide / You Can’t Always Get What You Want (Rolling Stones cover)

New York State of Mind (Billy Joel cover)

REPRISE

Cleopatra

Stubborn Love

