Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan Tells How They Went from The Kids to The Crowds - Noise11.com

In the recent Noise11 interview, Simple Plan’s co-founder Chuck Comeau reflects on their journey, from teenage punks making noise in basements to world-touring musicians and now, family men. After 23 years on the road, the once “kids in the crowd” are now fathers, and that transformation informs the tone of their new documentary.

Simple Plan formed among friends in Montreal, rising through grungy practice sessions and ambitious dreams. Notably, he shares a unique narrative: the band found unexpected success in Australia before making waves back home in Canada. This twist further frames The Kids in the Crowd as more than a story of pop-punk success, it’s a globe-straddling tale of perseverance.

Launched in early July 2025, the documentary chronicles Simple Plan’s 25-year arc, complete with fresh interviews, rare archival footage, and high-energy live moments from their 2024 World Tour. Clips of teenage rehearsals, Jake singing with the raw confidence of someone who had “spent their whole life preparing for it,” in Chuck’s words, feel bittersweet, capturing both ambition and innocence.

Comeau emphasizes how the band’s evolution, from youth to maturity, enabled a deeper appreciation for brotherhood and fans. “We’re not those same kids anymore,” he remarks, but the bond among members and with their audience remains central. The documentary frames this contrast between youthful rebellion and present-day responsibility in a compelling, heartfelt way.

Despite decades together, the band retains its creative drive. Comeau’s mention of balancing touring schedules with fatherhood illustrates how maturity hasn’t dampened their passion, if anything, it fuels it. The film includes a snippet of their new song, “Nothing Changes,” symbolic of growing older without losing what made them unique.

Unlike gritty rockumentaries that emphasize turmoil, The Kids in the Crowd opts for warmth and reflection. It’s a portrait of enduring friendship, evolving identity, and the journey from sonic chaos to thoughtful legacy. Inspired by how far they’ve come—and how much still matters—the film is a tribute not only to pop-punk’s legacy but to the men Simple Plan have become.

