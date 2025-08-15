Pickle Me Grandmother There's New Kingwood Country - Noise11.com

The most memorable Ted Bullpitt Kingswood Country line is “You’re not taking the Kingswood”. “Pickle Me grandmother” comes in a close second place. Now there is new Kingwood country.

Kingwood’s new country song is titled ‘Lovin’ A Girl’ and the car in the video is a … Mustang.

Check out ‘Lovin’ A Girl’. It is a huge departure for the once alternative rock band who began their musical transition with the 2023 albums ‘Home’ and ‘The Take of G.C. Townes’ although there were hints of Country on 2020’s ‘Reveries’, even though it was categorised ‘Alternative Rock’.

‘Lovin’ A Girl’ is not just musically country, lyrically it sounds like barroom yarn. About the song guitarist Alex Laska says, “Lovin’ A Girl is a pondering of scenarios where, after subsequent heartbreaks, I’ve always been incredibly apprehensive to delve into developing something again. So, I play a game where I imagine relationships or a fantasy that plays out very quickly in my mind of what that relationship would have been like. And then it ends, and none of it takes place.”

The song even started on a tour bus. You can’t get any more country than that. “We were in Brisbane sitting at the front of our tour bus and were supposed to go out and meet up with a bunch of people,” vocalist Fergus Linacre recalls of writing “Lovin’ A Girl”. “We started playing and just got on a roll and became really excited about the song we were writing. Then suddenly it was midnight, and we missed the whole reason we went to Brisbane!”

Formed in 2007 in Melbourne by Fergus Linacre, Alex Laska, Jeremy “Mango” Hunter, and Justin Debrincat, Kingswood began as a rock-driven quartet heavy on the riffs and attitude. Over time, they’ve consistently reinvented themselves.

Their early music was unmistakably stoner-rock, with buzz-saw riffs reminiscent of Queens of the Stone Age and Led Zeppelin.

By their second album, their style had taken a turn so drastic that their label thought it might be a prank, highlighting their willingness to experiment and push boundaries.

The 2020 single “Messed It Up” fused alt-rock with synth-pop elements, yet retained a heavy rock undertow, signaling a hybrid direction.

Around the Juveniles era, they continued exploring songcraft and emotional depth, including acoustic textures and more maturity in their approach.



With Home (2023), Kingswood leaned fully into alt-country and Americana. Singles like “Burning Holes” showcased acoustic, finger-picked guitars, vocal harmonies, and lyrical themes of solace and acceptance. The album was hailed as their most cohesive and representative work yet.

Later in 2023, they released The Tale of G.C. Townes, a bluegrass-leaning album with storytelling rooted in country traditions—a sparse and evocative turn that reinforced their genre-fluid identity.

Here’s a breakdown of their studio albums to date—with release dates and genre notes:

Microscopic Wars (2014)

Their debut album marks the raw, electrifying starting point. These were blazing guitar lines, pounding rhythms, and soulful vocals—an unfiltered rock explosion that earned them an ARIA nomination for Best Rock Album.

After Hours, Close to Dawn (2017)

Recorded partly in Nashville, this album stretched beyond rock. The band embraced experimentation and made music with more studio depth, showcasing their compositional growth.

Juveniles (2020)

This marked the moment their songwriting matured. While still rooted in rock, there was more reflection in the themes and sound—setting the stage for genre transitions.

Reveries, released around the same time, recast Juveniles in a twang-filled light—a decisive signal of their growing interest in country and Americana.

Home (2023)

A genre-defying pivot—Home crystallised Kingswood’s emerging alt-country sensibility. Acoustic, heartfelt, and harmonically rich, this album felt like the truest expression of who they were becoming.

The Tale of G.C. Townes (2023)

Their most recent turn: a stripped-back, story-rich bluegrass project that leaned fully into country traditions, earning Golden Guitar nominations and affirming their versatility.

Kingswood have never stayed “comfortable”. Their musical evolution is not just experimentation, but an authentic pursuit of new artistic identities.

As Alex Laska put it: “We certainly aren’t a band that stays in one lane for too long”.

Kingswood tour dates:

15 Aug – The Gem Bar & Dining, Collingwood, Vic

21 Aug – Fun Time Pony, Canberra, ACT

22 Aug – Harbord Hotel, Freshwater, NSW

23 Aug – Long Jetty Hotel, Central Coast, NSW

28 Aug – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads, QLD

29 Aug – Norton Music Factory, Caloundra West, QLD

30 Aug – Gympie Music Muster 2025, Amamoor Creek, QLD

09 Oct – Savannah in the Round 2025, Mareeba, QLD

24-26 Oct – The Bend Classic, Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, SA

