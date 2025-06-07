Zac Brown Band Runs Out of F*cks To Give on New Song ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’ - Noise11.com

Zac Brown Band popped out a brand new song on Friday. ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’. It’s the first new music from Zac for 2025.

Zac Brown Band will tour Australia in October

Dates are:

4 October, Deniliquin, Deni Ute Muster

6 October, Melbourne, MCA

7 October, Sydney, Horden Pavilion

9 October, Brisbane, Riverstage

11 October, Mareeba, Savannah In the Round

