 Scott Swift Father of Taylor Swift Recovering From Major Heart Surgery - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Scott Swift Father of Taylor Swift Recovering From Major Heart Surgery

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2025

in News

Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, is recovering from major heart surgery.

A spokesperson for Taylor told TMZ that Scott, 73, underwent quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago.

Taylor her brother Austin and their mother Andrea – who has been married to Scott for 37 years – were by his side every step of the way through the surgery and recovery process.

The representative noted that the procedure was not the result of a heart attack, and explained that Scott’s doctor spotted an issue during a check-up and decided an operation was necessary.

The rep added that Scott is feeling great following the surgery.

A quintuple bypass involves a surgeon using healthy blood vessels from other parts of the patient’s body to create five new pathways, or bypasses, for blood to flow around blocked coronary arteries in the heart.

While Taylor largely stays out of the limelight and keeps her personal life private these days, she previously opened up about her parents’ health battles in an essay for ELLE in 2019.

“Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again”, she wrote. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Andrea was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and it returned several years later. Taylor revealed in 2020 that doctors found a brain tumour while Andrea was undergoing treatment for cancer for the second time.

music-news.com

