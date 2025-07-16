Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen - Noise11.com

Unreleased Beyoncé music and setlists have been stolen from her choreographer’s car.

On Monday, officials from the Atlanta Police Department (APD) reported that two suitcases belonging to choreographer Christopher Grant and backup dancer Diandre Blue were stolen from a rented Jeep Wagoneer parked at Krog Street Market in Atlanta, Georgia on 8 July.

The pair had gone into the market at around 8 pm and returned an hour later, when they discovered the back window of the vehicle had been damaged.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the incident report reads. “He advised he was her choreographer, and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her, and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were (stolen).”

Grant and Blue had been in the city for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour stops last week. Beyoncé played her fourth and final Atlanta gig at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday evening.

According to the police report, their suitcases contained two laptops and hard drives that held unreleased music, watermarked music, footage plans, and draft setlists.

Police officers were able to track the victims’ computers and headphones. They also found fingerprints on the SUV.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed suspect. It’s not yet known if any music has been recovered.

“At this time, the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release,” a police spokesperson told People. “Please keep in mind that the information released is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.”

Representatives for Beyoncé have not yet commented on the investigation.

Beyoncé is set to play two shows at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on 25 and 26 July.

music-news.com

