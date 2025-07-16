 Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen - Noise11.com
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman

Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen

by Music-News.com on July 16, 2025

in News

Unreleased Beyoncé music and setlists have been stolen from her choreographer’s car.

On Monday, officials from the Atlanta Police Department (APD) reported that two suitcases belonging to choreographer Christopher Grant and backup dancer Diandre Blue were stolen from a rented Jeep Wagoneer parked at Krog Street Market in Atlanta, Georgia on 8 July.

The pair had gone into the market at around 8 pm and returned an hour later, when they discovered the back window of the vehicle had been damaged.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the incident report reads. “He advised he was her choreographer, and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her, and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were (stolen).”

Grant and Blue had been in the city for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour stops last week. Beyoncé played her fourth and final Atlanta gig at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday evening.

According to the police report, their suitcases contained two laptops and hard drives that held unreleased music, watermarked music, footage plans, and draft setlists.

Police officers were able to track the victims’ computers and headphones. They also found fingerprints on the SUV.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed suspect. It’s not yet known if any music has been recovered.

“At this time, the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release,” a police spokesperson told People. “Please keep in mind that the information released is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.”

Representatives for Beyoncé have not yet commented on the investigation.

Beyoncé is set to play two shows at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on 25 and 26 July.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Big Noter
Briggs’ Metal Act Big Noter Premieres ‘Talk Straight’

Big Noter, the metal side of Aussie rapper Briggs, has premiered a second song ‘Talk Straight’.

3 hours ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Issues Restraining Order Against Stalker

Katy Perry has been granted a permanent restraining order against a man who allegedly keeps showing up at her California home.

14 hours ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Bieber Pops Out 21 Song Album ‘Swag’ #LISTEN

Justin Bieber has just slipped out a surprise new album ‘Swag’ with 21 tracks.

5 days ago
Jack White at the Forum Melbourne 9 December 2024 photo by David James Swanson
Jack White Gets His First Mobile Phone

Jack White received his first "cellular telephone" as a 50th birthday present.

6 days ago
Hilltop Hoods by Ashlee Jones
Hilltop Hoods Ninth Album is ‘Fall From The Light’

Hilltop Hoods will release their ninth album ‘Fall From The Light’ 1 August and then hit the road for the Never Coming Home tour in February 2026.

July 9, 2025
Simple Plan
Simple Plan Doco Hits Prime Video

Prime has premiered the Simple Plan documentary ‘The Kids In The Crowd’.

July 8, 2025
Grimes
Musk’s Ex Grimes Calls Musk X Poison

Elon Musk's ex Grimes has ripped into the billionaire for his impact on the social media platform X.

July 8, 2025