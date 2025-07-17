Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian Awarded A Doctorate - Noise11.com

In a true homecoming moment, Sergio ‘Serge’ Pizzorno, co-founder and driving force behind the world-renowned indie rock band Kasabian, was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Music by the University of Leicester yesterday, July 16, at a summer graduation ceremony held at De Montfort Hall.

Pizzorno, songwriter, and record producer has been instrumental in Kasabian’s incredible success, which includes seven UK number one albums – placing them in an elite group alongside acts like Blur, Muse, and The Prodigy.

Upon receiving his honorary degree, Pizzorno delivered an inspiring address to the graduating class. “I’d like to give a huge thank you to the university for this incredible honour, and all of you graduating today, nice one, let’s have a round of applause for you all,” he began. He went on to offer profound advice, encouraging the new graduates to “Embrace the scary stuff, because that’s where the magic lives,” and to “Play with ideas, play with failure, play like it matters and sometimes play like it doesn’t.” He underscored the importance of dedication, stating, “When you find something you love, pursue it with everything you’ve got.”

Pizzorno’s roots in Leicester run deep, with Kasabian’s members having met at schools in Countesthorpe, just south of the city. His 27-year tenure with the band has seen countless highlights, including a headline slot at Glastonbury in 2014 and memorable performances at Victoria Park, adjacent to the University campus – notably celebrating Leicester City FC’s Premier League title in 2016.

Beyond Kasabian, Pizzorno has diversified his creative output, composing music for films like London Boulevard (2010), collaborating with Noel Fielding on Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy as part of their project Loose Tapestries, and releasing his solo album, THE S.L.P., in 2019.

University President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nishan Canagarajah, lauded Pizzorno’s impact: “Sergio has undoubtedly helped put the city of Leicester on the map and this accolade today is our way of acknowledging this and our sense of pride in his achievements.”

