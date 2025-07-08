Simple Plan Doco Hits Prime Video - Noise11.com

Prime has premiered the Simple Plan documentary ‘The Kids In The Crowd’.

The doco features new interview with Mark Hoppus(Blink-182), Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland and Noodles(The Offspring), and Fat Mike (NOFX).

Chuck Comeau shared, “We’re so excited for our fans to finally see all that we’ve been working on to create this documentary over the past few years. I’m so proud of how we’ve grown as a band, from starting in my parents’ basement to performing in stadiums, we hope our fans will love watching our story. Keep watching for a surprise snippet of our new song, ‘Nothing Changes’, which we can’t wait for fans to hear!”

Prime describes ‘The Kids In The Crowd’ as “A captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 World Tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career. Stage-dive into a story of brotherhood, fans and resilience.”

A brief history of Simple Plan:

• Simple Plan formed in a Montreal basement and evolving from humble beginnings to international pop-punk acclaim.

• Simple Plan gained recognition as one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s, riding the crest of the genre’s golden era.

• Simple Plan collaborated and shared the stage with punk-rock legends like Mark Hoppus, Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland, and Fat Mike.

• Simple Plan played to sold-out crowds during their massive 2024 World Tour, cementing their enduring connection with fans worldwide.

• Releasing new music after 25 years together, with fresh tracks like “Nothing Changes” proving their creative spirit is as strong as ever.