 Simple Plan Doco Hits Prime Video - Noise11.com
Simple Plan

Simple Plan

Simple Plan Doco Hits Prime Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2025

in News

Prime has premiered the Simple Plan documentary ‘The Kids In The Crowd’.

The doco features new interview with Mark Hoppus(Blink-182), Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland and Noodles(The Offspring), and Fat Mike (NOFX).

Chuck Comeau shared, “We’re so excited for our fans to finally see all that we’ve been working on to create this documentary over the past few years. I’m so proud of how we’ve grown as a band, from starting in my parents’ basement to performing in stadiums, we hope our fans will love watching our story. Keep watching for a surprise snippet of our new song, ‘Nothing Changes’, which we can’t wait for fans to hear!”

Prime describes ‘The Kids In The Crowd’ as “A captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 World Tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career. Stage-dive into a story of brotherhood, fans and resilience.”

A brief history of Simple Plan:

• Simple Plan formed in a Montreal basement and evolving from humble beginnings to international pop-punk acclaim.

• Simple Plan gained recognition as one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s, riding the crest of the genre’s golden era.

• Simple Plan collaborated and shared the stage with punk-rock legends like Mark Hoppus, Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland, and Fat Mike.

• Simple Plan played to sold-out crowds during their massive 2024 World Tour, cementing their enduring connection with fans worldwide.

• Releasing new music after 25 years together, with fresh tracks like “Nothing Changes” proving their creative spirit is as strong as ever.

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Grimes
Musk’s Ex Grimes Calls Musk X Poison

Elon Musk's ex Grimes has ripped into the billionaire for his impact on the social media platform X.

14 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency hours before it was about to begin.

2 days ago
Miley Cyrus, Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros OGorman
Miley Cyrus To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Miley Cyrus has admitted it "feels like a dream" to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

5 days ago
Jason Aldean photo by Brian Higbee
Jason Aldean To Tour Australia For A Second Time

Jason Aldean will make his second trip to Australia as part of the Full Throttle world tour in 2026.

July 1, 2025
The White Stripes by Ewan Spencer supplied
The White Stripes Premiere ‘Red Rain’ Video

The White Stripes have premiered a video for the ‘Red Rain’ from the 20th anniversary edition of the 2005 album ‘Get Behind Me Satan’.

June 30, 2025
Karnivool by Tobias Sutter
Karnivool Premiere First Song In Four Years ‘Drone’

Karnivool have released ‘Drone’, their first new music in four years.

June 28, 2025
Killing Heidi
Killing Heidi and Little Birdy Have Number One and Two Vinyl Albums In Australia This Week

The 25th anniversary release of Killing Heidi’s ‘Reflector’ and the 20th anniversary release of Little Birdy’s ‘BigBigLove’ albums are the number one and number two vinyl selling albums in Australia this week.

June 28, 2025