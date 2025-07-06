 Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency - Noise11.com
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Clarkson at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2025

in News

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency hours before it was about to begin.

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency, which was announced in February, was scheduled to kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 4 July, with 18 shows scheduled through to 15 November.

People magazine reported that just hours before she was supposed to hit the stage, the singer took to Instagram to announce that she would be postponing the performances to protect her voice.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” the singer turned TV show host wrote.

“I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” the Since U Been Gone star shared. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

“The show is truly incredible,” Clarkson continued. “The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus, Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros OGorman
Miley Cyrus To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Miley Cyrus has admitted it "feels like a dream" to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

4 days ago
Jason Aldean photo by Brian Higbee
Jason Aldean To Tour Australia For A Second Time

Jason Aldean will make his second trip to Australia as part of the Full Throttle world tour in 2026.

7 days ago
The White Stripes by Ewan Spencer supplied
The White Stripes Premiere ‘Red Rain’ Video

The White Stripes have premiered a video for the ‘Red Rain’ from the 20th anniversary edition of the 2005 album ‘Get Behind Me Satan’.

June 30, 2025
Karnivool by Tobias Sutter
Karnivool Premiere First Song In Four Years ‘Drone’

Karnivool have released ‘Drone’, their first new music in four years.

June 28, 2025
Killing Heidi
Killing Heidi and Little Birdy Have Number One and Two Vinyl Albums In Australia This Week

The 25th anniversary release of Killing Heidi’s ‘Reflector’ and the 20th anniversary release of Little Birdy’s ‘BigBigLove’ albums are the number one and number two vinyl selling albums in Australia this week.

June 28, 2025
Nick Littlemore and Ladyhawke Teenager
Nick Littlemore And Ladyhawke Share Teenager ‘Sail The Seas’

Teenager, the Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Empire of the Sun and Ladyhawke collaboration, has premiered their second song ‘Sail The Seas’.

June 25, 2025
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Closes Isle of Wight

Justin Timberlake brought The Isle of Wight Festival 2025 to a sensational close last night, delivering an epic, career-spanning headline performance that left over 55,000 festival-goers in a frenzy. With wife Jessica Biel watching from side stage, Timberlake ignited Seaclose Park with a relentless string of hits, including "SexyBack," "Cry Me A River," "Rock Your Body," and "My Love."

June 24, 2025