Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency hours before it was about to begin.

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency, which was announced in February, was scheduled to kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 4 July, with 18 shows scheduled through to 15 November.

People magazine reported that just hours before she was supposed to hit the stage, the singer took to Instagram to announce that she would be postponing the performances to protect her voice.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” the singer turned TV show host wrote.

“I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” the Since U Been Gone star shared. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

“The show is truly incredible,” Clarkson continued. “The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

