Killing Heidi and Little Birdy Have Number One and Two Vinyl Albums In Australia This Week - Noise11.com

Killing Heidi and Little Birdy Have Number One and Two Vinyl Albums In Australia This Week

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2025

The 25th anniversary release of Killing Heidi’s ‘Reflector’ and the 20th anniversary release of Little Birdy’s ‘BigBigLove’ albums are the number one and number two vinyl selling albums in Australia this week.

Killing Heidi’s ‘Reflector’ is also the number one selling Physical (vinyl and CD) while the Little Birdy album sits at number 7.

Killing Heidi’s ‘Reflector’ was released on 10 March 2000. It was a number one album in Australia selling over 350,000 copies and earning the ARIA Music Award for Best Rock Album of 2000.

Killing Heidi was siblings Jesse and Ella Hooper. Jesse and Ella also wrote every song on the album.

The hit songs from ‘Reflector’ were ‘Weir’ (number 6, 1999) and ‘Mascara’ (number one, 1999).

Reflector 25th anniversary edition:

LP – SIDE A
Mascara
Weir
Superman/Supergirl
Astral Boy
Leave Me Alone
You Don’t Know

LP – SIDE B
A Jar Labelled Small
Class Celebrities
Live Without It
Real People
Jon’s Song
Black Sheep

LP – SIDE C
Mascara (Live)
Weir (Live)
Superman-Supergirl (Live Acoustic)
Astral Boy (Acoustic)
Leave Me Alone (Remix)
You Don’t Know (Live)

LP – SIDE D
A Jar Labelled Small (Live)
Class Celebrities (Remix)
Live Without It (Live)
Real People (Live)
Jon’s Song (Demo)
Black Sheep (Demo)

‘BigBigLove’ was originally released on 4 October 2004. It was the first of three albums for Perth’s Little Birdy, led by Katy Steele. ‘BigBigLove’ reached number 5 on the Australian charts in 2004. The album was produced by Paul McKercher at Big Jesus Burger Studios and mixed at Studios 301. McKercher also produced Sarah Blasko, Josh Pyke, Pete Murray, You Am I and Eskimo Joe.

The hit song from the album was ‘Beautiful To Me’ (no 24, 2004). The song laned at no 8 on the Triple J Hottest 100 of 2004.

LITTLE BIRDY BIGBIGLOVE 21ST ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2025

Thursday 3 July – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Friday 4 July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 5 July – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC
Thursday 31 July – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
Friday 1 August – Waves, Wollongong NSW
Saturday 2 August – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW
Friday 8 August – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Saturday 9 August – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough WA

