Nick Littlemore And Ladyhawke Share Teenager ‘Sail The Seas’ - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2025

in News

Teenager, the Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Empire of the Sun and Ladyhawke collaboration, has premiered their second song ‘Sail The Seas’.

Ladyhawke explains “Nick came over and we pretty much wrote Sail The Seas in a day. We were writing it for an ad or something and then we loved the song so much it ended up becoming a Teenager song, which I’m very, very glad about. We wanted to write something really fun and hooky, which was almost like a chanting kid’s melody, but with our Teenager take on it.”

Teenager’s first album ‘Thirteen’ was released in 2006. At the time Ladyhawke was still working under her real name Philippa ‘Pip’ Brown. The first album had some interesting players. Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo was on guitar, Kim Moyle of The Presets and Luke Steele were included as was Rowland S. Howard (The Birthday party). Howard died a few years later in 2009. The project then was shortlived. A year later they split and Brown became Ladyhawke while Littlemore teamed with Luke Steele to form Empire of the Sun.

