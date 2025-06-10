 Kendrick Lamar To Perform In Melbourne and Sydney in December 2025 - Noise11.com
Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar To Perform In Melbourne and Sydney in December 2025

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2025

in News

Kendrick Lamar will return to Australia for the first time since 2022 for stadium dates in Melbourne and Sydney.

The Grand National Tour is currently underway in North America, it heads to Europe in July and then it is down to Australia in December.

Given the wiggle room of one week between the Melbourne and Sydney dates it is pretty safe to say extra dates will fill in the gap.

Here is what we have now…

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
*With SZA

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*
Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*
Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*
Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium*
Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION*
Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park*
Jul 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park*
Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park*
Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park*
Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA*
Jul 15 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena*
Jul 16 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena*
Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium*
Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*
Jul 23 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*
Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo*
Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys*
Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico*
Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy*
Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena*
Dec 03 – Melbourne, VIC – AAMI Park
Dec 10 – Sydney, NSW – Allianz Stadium

General on sale starts 9am, Monday 16 June in Sydney and 11am in Melbourne at grandnationaltour.com

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker Premieres New Tame Impala Song During DJ Set

Kevin Parker aired a new Tame Impala song during a surprise DJ set at Primavera Sound at the weekend.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Takes Out Restraining Order Against Fan

Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order against a Colorado man who insisted she's the mother of his child.

1 day ago
Zac Brown Band photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zac Brown Band Runs Out of F*cks To Give on New Song ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’

Zac Brown Band popped out a brand new song on Friday. ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’. It’s the first new music from Zac for 2025.

4 days ago
Airbourne Premiere New Song ‘Gutsy’

Airbourne, Warrnambool Victoria’s most famous music act since Smokey Dawson, have released their first song in six years ‘Gutsy’.

5 days ago
Meg Washington Gem
Paul Kelly To Guest On Meg Washington ‘Gem’ Album

Meg Washington has revealed the tracklisting for her next album ‘Gem’. One song ‘Fine’ features Paul Kelly.

5 days ago
Sara Storer
Aunty Sara Storer and Niece Sammy Storer Premiere ‘Worth Your Love’

Sara Storer’s new song ‘Worth Your Love’ is a duet with her niece Sammy Storer.

5 days ago
Marlon Williams by Mary Boukouvalas
‘Marlon Williams: Two Worlds – Ngā Ao E Rua’ will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival

The Marlon Williams documentary ‘Marlon Williams: Two Worlds – Ngā Ao E Rua’ will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August.

6 days ago