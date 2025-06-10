Kendrick Lamar To Perform In Melbourne and Sydney in December 2025 - Noise11.com

Kendrick Lamar will return to Australia for the first time since 2022 for stadium dates in Melbourne and Sydney.

The Grand National Tour is currently underway in North America, it heads to Europe in July and then it is down to Australia in December.

Given the wiggle room of one week between the Melbourne and Sydney dates it is pretty safe to say extra dates will fill in the gap.

Here is what we have now…

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

*With SZA

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium*

Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION*

Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park*

Jul 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park*

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park*

Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park*

Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA*

Jul 15 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena*

Jul 16 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena*

Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium*

Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*

Jul 23 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*

Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo*

Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys*

Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico*

Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy*

Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena*

Dec 03 – Melbourne, VIC – AAMI Park

Dec 10 – Sydney, NSW – Allianz Stadium

General on sale starts 9am, Monday 16 June in Sydney and 11am in Melbourne at grandnationaltour.com

