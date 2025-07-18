Fat Freddy’s Drop’s Chris Ta’aloga Faiumu (aka DJ Mu) Has Died - Noise11.com

Chris ‘Mu’ Faiumu of New Zealand’s Fat Freddy’s Drop died suddenly on Wednesday.

Faiumu founded Fat Freddy’s Drop with friends, trumpeter Toby Laing and vocalist Dallas Tamaira, in Wellington, New Zealand in 1999.

Chris was also the founder of New Zealand record label The Drop.

A statement at the Fat Freddy’s Drop socials reads:

Our talismanic founding member, production maestro, selector and brother, Chris Ta’aloga Faiumu aka DJ MU aka Fitchie has unexpectedly passed away. This is a seismic shift in our world. Sending alofa to the Faiumu & Duckworth aiga, and to MU’s wider aiga of friends and fans worldwide. We ask please that you all respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. Hold tight. Ua maligi loimata i le maua mai o le tala ua fa i lagi lau malaga Chris Ta’aloga Faiumu … DJ MU … Fitchie. O suafa uma nei na lauīloa ai oe ma ōu galuega fa’aofoofogia i tagata fai musika uma i Aotearoa ma le lalolagi atoa. Ua goto le fetū āo, peāu o le vasa, ua motusia le pale sa matou tiu ai Brother ina ua e fai malaga. Alofa atu mo aiga Faiumu ma Duckworth, atoa ma aiga o lo’o tagi mai i ala. Ia manuia lau malaga Chris. Tears flowed on receiving word that your journey had taken you to the heavens Chris … DJ MU … Fitchie. These were all the titles you were famously known by for your miraculous works to all music makers of Aotearoa and the whole world. The star by which we navigated across the sea has gone and the crowns of flowers that adorned our heads are forever broken since you journeyed Brother. Much love for the Faiumu and Duckworth families, as well as those family members who can only cry from afar. May your journey be blessed Chris.

Fat Freddy’s Drop’s released their first album in 2005. ‘Back On A True Story’ sold a staggering 100,000 in New Zealand and won Album of the Year in New Zealand. They also won Group of the Year.

Their first four albums reached number one in New Zealand. The second album ‘Blackbird’ reached number 11 in Australia.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

