 Fat Freddy’s Drop’s Chris Ta’aloga Faiumu (aka DJ Mu) Has Died - Noise11.com
Chris Faiumu of Fat Freddys Drop

Chris Faiumu of Fat Freddys Drop

Fat Freddy’s Drop’s Chris Ta’aloga Faiumu (aka DJ Mu) Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on July 18, 2025

in News

Chris ‘Mu’ Faiumu of New Zealand’s Fat Freddy’s Drop died suddenly on Wednesday.

Faiumu founded Fat Freddy’s Drop with friends, trumpeter Toby Laing and vocalist Dallas Tamaira, in Wellington, New Zealand in 1999.

Chris was also the founder of New Zealand record label The Drop.

A statement at the Fat Freddy’s Drop socials reads:

Our talismanic founding member, production maestro, selector and brother, Chris Ta’aloga Faiumu aka DJ MU aka Fitchie has unexpectedly passed away. This is a seismic shift in our world. Sending alofa to the Faiumu & Duckworth aiga, and to MU’s wider aiga of friends and fans worldwide. We ask please that you all respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. Hold tight.

Ua maligi loimata i le maua mai o le tala ua fa i lagi lau malaga Chris Ta’aloga Faiumu … DJ MU … Fitchie. O suafa uma nei na lauīloa ai oe ma ōu galuega fa’aofoofogia i tagata fai musika uma i Aotearoa ma le lalolagi atoa. Ua goto le fetū āo, peāu o le vasa, ua motusia le pale sa matou tiu ai Brother ina ua e fai malaga. Alofa atu mo aiga Faiumu ma Duckworth, atoa ma aiga o lo’o tagi mai i ala. Ia manuia lau malaga Chris.

Tears flowed on receiving word that your journey had taken you to the heavens Chris … DJ MU … Fitchie. These were all the titles you were famously known by for your miraculous works to all music makers of Aotearoa and the whole world. The star by which we navigated across the sea has gone and the crowns of flowers that adorned our heads are forever broken since you journeyed Brother. Much love for the Faiumu and Duckworth families, as well as those family members who can only cry from afar. May your journey be blessed Chris.

Fat Freddy’s Drop’s released their first album in 2005. ‘Back On A True Story’ sold a staggering 100,000 in New Zealand and won Album of the Year in New Zealand. They also won Group of the Year.

Their first four albums reached number one in New Zealand. The second album ‘Blackbird’ reached number 11 in Australia.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Scott Swift Father of Taylor Swift Recovering From Major Heart Surgery

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, is recovering from major heart surgery.

1 day ago
Serge Pizzorno, Kasabian - Image By Ros O'Gorman
Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian Awarded A Doctorate

In a true homecoming moment, Sergio 'Serge' Pizzorno, co-founder and driving force behind the world-renowned indie rock band Kasabian, was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Music by the University of Leicester yesterday, July 16, at a summer graduation ceremony held at De Montfort Hall.

1 day ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen

Unreleased Beyoncé music and setlists have been stolen from her choreographer's car.

2 days ago
Big Noter
Briggs’ Metal Act Big Noter Premieres ‘Talk Straight’

Big Noter, the metal side of Aussie rapper Briggs, has premiered a second song ‘Talk Straight’.

2 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Issues Restraining Order Against Stalker

Katy Perry has been granted a permanent restraining order against a man who allegedly keeps showing up at her California home.

3 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Bieber Pops Out 21 Song Album ‘Swag’ #LISTEN

Justin Bieber has just slipped out a surprise new album ‘Swag’ with 21 tracks.

July 11, 2025
Jack White at the Forum Melbourne 9 December 2024 photo by David James Swanson
Jack White Gets His First Mobile Phone

Jack White received his first "cellular telephone" as a 50th birthday present.

July 11, 2025